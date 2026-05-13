

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB58.093 billion, or RMB6.302 per share. This compares with RMB47.821 billion, or RMB5.129 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tencent Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB67.905 billion or RMB7.364 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to RMB196.458 billion from RMB180.022 billion last year.



Tencent Holdings Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB58.093 Bln. vs. RMB47.821 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB6.302 vs. RMB5.129 last year. -Revenue: RMB196.458 Bln vs. RMB180.022 Bln last year.



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