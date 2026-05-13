

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded marginally, as initially estimated, in the first quarter, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially, in line with estimate, slower than the 0.2 percent expansion seen in the fourth quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter. The rate matched the estimate published on April 30.



Data showed that employment edged up 0.1 percent compared to 0.2 percent rise in the fourth quarter. The annual growth in employment slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.7 percent a quarter ago.



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