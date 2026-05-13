

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After opening modestly higher and moving further up, the UK stock market pared gains Wednesday morning. Shares from mining and banking sectors gained notable ground in positive territory.



The benchmark FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,360.51 earlier in the morning, was up 6.75 points or 0.07% at 10,272.07 nearly half an hour before noon.



Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Rio Tinto gained 4.3%, 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively. Endeavour Mining gained nearly 3% and Fresnillo climbed 2.5%, while Glencore advanced 2.3%.



Intertek Group climbed 6.7% and Metlen Energy & Metals moved up nearly 5%. Polar Capital Technology Trust, BT Group, Standard Chartered, United Utilities, Barclays, British American Tobacco and Prudential gained 1.5%-3%.



Babcock International moved up after announcing a new £200 million buyback alongside stronger annual revenue supported by its nuclear and aviation businesses.



United Utilities, National Grid, Airtel Africa, Legal & General and DCC also moved notably higher.



Spirax Group, Entain and Imperial Brands shed 2%-2.5%. Relx and IMI drifted lower by 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.



Weir Group, Haleon, IAG, Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, BAE Systems, Informa and Next shed 1%-1.6%.



Shares of housebuilder Vistry plummeted more than 10% after the company slashed its FY26 pre-tax profit guidance.



Building products group Marshalls gained more than 2% after backing its full-year expectations.



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