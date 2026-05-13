Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Griffin as Head of Business Development, North America. The hire supports Miivo's continued commercial expansion in its largest and most strategically important target market.

Mr. Griffin's distinguished career encompasses leadership roles in technology sales spanning business automation, app development and technology adoption across industries including retail, banking, and construction.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo commented "As Miivo is entering an exciting growth phase, it is enabling us to attract top talent, and we are delighted to welcome Mr. Griffin to our team. His extensive experience and technical acumen align with our mission to scale the North American Market with Miivo's AI driven products."

Nicholas Griffin, Head of Business Development, North America, commented: "I am excited to join Miivo at such a critical juncture, as the Company brings its AI products to market. The team has done an exceptional job laying the groundwork for large-scale commercialization, and I look forward to contributing by expanding market adoption and building on existing momentum."

Prior to joining Miivo, Mr. Griffin worked with a Toronto-based firm delivering technical solutions and marketing capabilities to clients across multiple sectors. His cross-industry experience positions him to engage effectively with the diverse range of small and mid-market businesses that make up Miivo's core customer base. Mr. Griffin holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement, and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations with respect to its North American expansion, commercial growth, and business development activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to commercial performance, customer acquisition, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.