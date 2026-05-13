Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, live from the floor at PDAC Toronto, for an exclusive interview with Sean Cleary, Chairman & CEO of Strategic Resources Inc. As governments push for industrial independence and cleaner steel, Strategic Resources is advancing a fully permitted pellet plant at Port Saguenay, Quebec - now seeking to expand to 4 million tons per year. Discover how the company is positioning itself to supply high-purity iron for a decarbonizing steel industry, backed by strong government sponsorship, major shareholders like Orion Mine Finance, and deep partnerships with First Nations groups. Learn about their $500 million project financing, the upcoming environmental permit amendment, construction readiness timeline, and the competitive advantage of low-carbon pellets for European markets under CBAM. If you're an investor, industry professional, or following the future of critical minerals and reshoring, this is a must-watch conversation.