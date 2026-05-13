

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said that he doesn't think about Americans' financial situation' when related to the Middle East war's impact on them, but more important is to make sure that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.



Trump made the comment while responding to a question, to what extent 'Americans' financial situations' were motivating him to make a deal with Iran to end the 10 weeks-old conflict.



'Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I'm talking about Iran - they can't have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about the Americans' financial situation. I don't think about anybody. I think about one thing - we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,' he told reporters on the White House South Lawn before leaving for China Tuesday.



When asked if he was considering the economic impact of the war on Americans, the President insisted that the most important thing, by far, is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.



'The most important thing by far - including whether our stock market, which, by the way, is at an all-time high - but including whether our stock market goes up or down a little bit, the most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.'



'Every American understands. They understand that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. If Iran has a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be in trouble because they happen to be crazy,' he added.



Trump's remarks came the same day Secretary of War Pete Hegseth appeared on Capitol Hill in back-to-back testimonies before defense subcommittees of both the House Appropriations Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee.



He reportedly faced tough questions from lawmakers regarding the Trump administration's endgame for the Iran war.



A senior Pentagon official told both the committees Tuesday that the war against Iran has cost the United States $29 billion so far.



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