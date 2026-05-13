

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR78.2 million, or EUR0.80 per share. This compares with EUR242.5 million, or EUR2.20 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LEG Immobilien SE reported adjusted earnings of EUR82.0 million or EUR1.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to EUR164.3 million from EUR160.1 million last year.



LEG Immobilien SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR78.2 Mln. vs. EUR242.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.80 vs. EUR2.20 last year. -Revenue: EUR164.3 Mln vs. EUR160.1 Mln last year.



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