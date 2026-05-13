

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2027.



For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.44 to $0.45 per share on total revenues between $547 million and $551 million.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.93 to $1.95 per share on total revenues between $2.317 billion and $2.335 billion.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $17.42 million or $0.06 per share, down from $39.30 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.41 per share, compared to $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenue for the quarter increased 19 percent to $531.72 million from $445.17 million in the same quarter last year. It grew 15 percent in constant currency.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DT is trading on the NYSE at $43.68, up $4.47 or 11.40 percent.



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