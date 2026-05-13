

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that United Airlines would resume flights to Venezuela this summer for the first time since June 2017. This follows President Trump's agenda to expand U.S. energy sources to drive down costs for consumers.



'United's first flight to Venezuela in 8 years marks another exciting development in the relationship between our two countries,' said Secretary Duffy. 'Under President Donald Trump's leadership, my Department is proud to partner with United to make this historic day a reality. This specific flight will be critical to ferrying energy sector workers into the country as the U.S. and Venezuela work together to expand production and generate new economic opportunities.'



Daily service between George Bush International Airport in Houston, Texas, and Simon Bolivar International Airport in Venezuelan capital Caracas on a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane will resume on August 11.



Earlier this spring, U.S. Transportation Under Secretary Ryan McCormack represented the Department on an inaugural flight from Miami, Florida, to Caracas, which marked the first U.S. commercial flight there in more than seven years.



'United's return to Venezuela will expand America's opportunities to do business within the region as well as help families reconnect,' said McCormack. 'President Trump and Secretary Duffy are focused on strengthening the relationship between both countries and giving businesses like United's the support needed to help bridge the gap.'



'After nearly a decade, United welcomes the opportunity to resume service between Houston and Venezuela thanks to the leadership and support of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the U.S. government,' said United's Senior Vice President of Global Network Planning and Alliances Patrick Quayle. 'This flight will help strengthen cultural and economic ties across the Americas and further reinforces United's Houston hub as a leading gateway to the region.'



In January, President Trump had directed the US Department of Transportation to reopen the airspace surrounding Venezuela and explore opportunities to restore commercial flights between the two countries.



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