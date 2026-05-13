Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTC Pink: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is pleased to welcome a new member of its board of directors (the "Board"), as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance corporate governance and position itself for growth and success.

Ed Zabar has been appointed as an independent member of the Board. Mr. Ed Zabar is a serial entrepreneur and fintech executive with over 25 years in technology, finance, and management. He founded and served as CEO of Verif-y Inc. (since 2017), a privacy-focused digital identity verification platform that enables secure credentialing and onboarding for financial services, governments, and enterprises.

Mr. Zabar Co-founded and exited two tech startups (Solve and Vglue). Worked as a consultant at PwC and Goldman Sachs, then Executive VP at ViewTrade Securities, while significantly growing their revenues. Mr. Zabar also held Managing Director roles at National Capital Companies, Oberon Securities (also COO/CTO), and Head of TMT at Fairmount Partners, specializing in M&A and funding for tech/media firms. Mr. Zabar also served as the CEO of Switch Concepts (UK digital ad firm), restoring profitability and preparing for sale.

Mr. Zabar holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and BS in Finance/IT from NYU Stern.

Mr. Zabar has been appointed by the Board to serve as a director of the Company as well as the chair of the audit committee of the Board until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Company also announces that Neal Sample has resigned as chair and a director of the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Sample for his service.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama, provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products.

Join Wellfield's digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements or information under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release as many factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Company does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297304

Source: Wellfield Technologies Inc.