

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Continuing uncertainty surrounding the geopolitical situation in the Middle East as well as concerns about the hotter-than-expected inflation readings from the U.S. weighed on global market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading directionless ahead of President Trump's China visit. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The 6-currency Dollar Index which measures the U.S. Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies has strengthened. Bond yields mostly hardened.



The two crude oil benchmarks are trading directionless. Gold has rallied close to half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mildly positive note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,639.40, down 0.24% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,417.00, up 0.22% Germany's DAX at 24,157.18, up 0.76% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,270.53, up 0.05% France's CAC 40 at 7,952.50, down 0.34% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,831.55, up 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,272.11, up 0.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,630.40, down 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,242.57, up 0.67% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,388.44, up 0.15% South Korea's KOSPI at 7,844.01, up 2.63%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 98.48, up 0.18% EUR/USD at 1.1714, down 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.3507, down 0.26% USD/JPY at 157.80, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.7249, up 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3692, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.463%, down 0.04% Germany at 3.1088%, up 0.32% France at 3.743%, up 0.24% U.K. at 5.1070%, up 0.08% Japan at 2.594%, up 1.21%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $107.93, up 0.15%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $102.07, down 0.11%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,706.65, up 0.43%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $87.80, up 2.58%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $80,803.63, up 0.20% Ethereum at $2,307.62, up 0.97% BNB at $680.58, up 2.95% XRP at $1.45, up 0.61% Solana at $94.77, down 0.18%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News