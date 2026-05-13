Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT), a premier distributor, logistics provider, and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across physical media, video games, toys, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced it will be presenting at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, taking place May 17-19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Ahead of the event, the company will report its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results on May 14, 2026. Investors can access additional details, including webcast information, here.

The LD Micro Invitational will feature more than 100 presenting companies across two days of presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, bringing together a broad audience of investors and industry professionals focused on emerging growth companies.

Investors interested in attending the conference can register directly through LD Micro here.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297303

Source: LD Micro