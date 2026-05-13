Bong AB: Annual General Meeting in Bong AB

Bong AB has today, 13 May 2026, held the annual general meeting at Mangold Fondkommission AB at Nybrogatan 55 in Stockholm.

The annual general meeting resolved, inter alia, as follows.

The annual general meeting adopted the annual and consolidated accounts and resolved that no dividend shall be paid, and that the results should be carried forward.

The annual general meeting resolved to discharge the board of directors and the CEO from liability.

The annual general meeting resolved that the board shall consist of four ordinary board members. Eric Joan, Christian Paulsson and Per Åhlgren was re-elected. Jens Kusterer was elected as a new ordinary board member. Per Åhlgren was appointed chairperson of the board.

The annual general meeting resolved that the remuneration to the members of the board shall be SEK 300,000 to the chairperson of the board and SEK 150,000 to each of the other members elected by the annual general meeting who are not employees of the Company, and fees for work in the audit committee shall be paid with SEK 100,000 for the chairperson and with SEK 50,000 for a member.

The annual general meeting resolved to elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB as the company's auditor.

The annual general meeting resolved to amend § 7 of the articles of association in accordance with the following:

Current wording: The company's board of directors shall consist of not less than 4 and not more than 9 members. The members are elected at a general meeting for the period until the end of the first annual general meeting held after the year in which the board member was appointed.

New wording: The company's board of directors shall consist of not less than 3 and not more than 9 members. The members are elected at a general meeting for the period until the end of the first annual general meeting held after the year in which the board member was appointed.

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions until the next annual general meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The authorization shall also include the right to resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles with provisions on contribution in kind, right of set-off or otherwise with conditions in accordance with the Swedish Companies Act.

Information on the newly elected board member

Jens Kusterer, born in 1976, holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Hochschule Pforzheim, Germany. He is currently Business Development Director at Electrolux AB and has previously served as Head of Operations PMO and COO Office at Electrolux AB. In addition, Jens Kusterer has held several senior executive positions within Electrolux AB and Ford Werke GmbH.

The complete proposals from the board of directors and the nomination committee and other related documentation are available on the company's website www.bong.com, where the minutes from the annual general meeting also will be presented.

The information was submitted for publication on 13 May 2026 at. 13.52 CET. For further information, please contact Per Åhlgren, Chairman of the Board of Bong AB. Tel. 044-20 70 00.