Gildan Activewear: Gildan Announces the Publication of Its 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Continued Progress Towards Key Social and Environmental Targets

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL:TSX and NYSE) ("Gildan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its 22nd Sustainability Report1, highlighting progress under its Next Generation Sustainability strategy2 and ongoing efforts to create long-term value.

"Since its launch in 2022, our Next Generation Sustainability strategy has steadfastly guided our approach to making apparel with respect for the environment, our people, and our communities," says Glenn J. Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. "In 2025, thanks to the commitment of our employees, we saw notable advancements towards our targets. As we move forward with the integration of HanesBrands, we look forward to setting revised goals and scaling our sustainability efforts to reflect the organization's continued growth."

In 2025, Gildan made notable progress towards its Next Generation Sustainability targets as the Company:

Achieved its goal of sourcing 100% sustainable cotton 3 and began using a third-party platform to strengthen cotton traceability

Surpassed its water intensity reduction target for the second consecutive year, achieving an approximate 25% reduction in water withdrawn per kilogram of fabric produced compared to a 2018 base year

Increased the amount of recycled polyester or alternative fibre and/or yarns sourced to 25.2% in 2025

Strengthened its commitment to health and safety, with nine Gildan-operated facilities achieving ISO 45001 certification by the end of 2025

Gildan also continued to be recognized for its sustainability practices. The Company was:

Included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America Index for the 13 th consecutive year 4

Included in the 2026 Sustainability Yearbook by S&P Global for the 14 th consecutive year

Recognized by CDP with an A- score for its 2025 Climate Change disclosure

Recognized by several leading sustainability ratings and assessments, including MSCI, ISS ESG, TIME, and Corporate Knights

Awarded the FUNDAHRSE Socially Responsible Company Seal 2025

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available on Gildan's corporate website, along with refreshed sustainability webpages featuring additional information on the Company's approach to key sustainability topics.

This press release and the 2025 Sustainability Report cover Gildan-operated assets for the full 2025 reporting period, from January 1 to December 31, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, they do not include or reflect data or information from HanesBrands. Formerly known as the Next Generation ESG strategy. We consider the following types of cotton to be sustainable: sustainable cotton provided through third-party verified programs that support environmental and/or social sustainability improvements and/or outcomes. Sustainable cotton from third-party verified programs includes, for example, verified U.S.-grown cotton (USCTP), Better Cotton (formerly BCI), organic cotton, recycled or regenerative cotton, and fair-trade cotton. Formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Gildan has been included in the Index for 13 consecutive years as of May 1, 2026.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies and directly to consumers. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan, Hanes, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, ALLPRO, GOLDTOE, Peds, Bali, Playtex, Maidenform, Bonds, as well as Champion which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S. and Canada.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Asia. Gildan integrates industry-leading labour, environmental, and governance practices into its operations and supply chain under a sustainability program that is aligned with its long-term business strategy. More information about Gildan and its sustainability commitments and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

jhayem@gildan.com

Media inquiries:

Jonathan Binder

Director, Corporate Communications

(336) 519-6330

communications@gildan.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Gildan Activewear at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gildan Activewear

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gildan

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gildan Activewear

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gildan-announces-the-publication-of-its-2025-sustainability-report-hig-1166417