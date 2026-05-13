Societe Generale today announced it is accelerating the development of institutional blockchain-based financial infrastructure on the Canton Network ("Canton"), with a focus on tokenized collateral, on-chain financing and institutional-grade digital settlement solutions, powered by its digital-assets subsidiary Societe Generale-FORGE ("SG-FORGE") 1

This initiative builds on Societe Generale's pioneering work on Canton, including its first U.S. tokenized bond issuance completed in November 2025, and reflects the bank's continued commitment to scaling regulated on-chain capital markets.

Societe Generale aims to be among the first banks to develop collateral and financing solutions in tokenized form on Canton, addressing growing institutional demand for more efficient, secure and compliant market infrastructure. The initiative combines Societe Generale's leadership in Prime Services, Equity Finance and market infrastructure with Canton's privacy-enabled blockchain framework designed for regulated financial markets.

In addition, SG-FORGE will deploy its institutional-grade CoinVertible stablecoins on Canton, providing a regulated digital settlement solution designed to support collateral mobility, financing activity and cash management across tokenized markets in permitted jurisdictions2

Societe Generale joins the Canton Network as an Ecosystem Super Validator, underscoring its strong commitment to contributing to the development of institutional-grade use cases across collateral mobility, margin management, repo financing and tokenized settlement.

Societe Generale plans to execute several initiatives on Canton:

Accept certain tokenized assets as eligible collateral to enhance collateral mobility, liquidity and operational efficiency for institutional clients.

to enhance collateral mobility, liquidity and operational efficiency for institutional clients. Act as counterparty in repo transactions supporting the development of institutional on-chain financing markets. These initiatives are expected to bring meaningful additional activity to the network and support a new phase of institutional growth on Canton.

supporting the development of institutional on-chain financing markets. These initiatives are expected to bring meaningful additional activity to the network and support a new phase of institutional growth on Canton. Deploy SG-FORGE's regulated stablecoins, USD and EUR CoinVertible, supporting growing institutional business opportunities on the network, and powering Societe Generale's tokenized assets initiatives.This would further position SG-FORGE as a key enabler of regulated digital settlement for institutional tokenized finance.

"This initiative directly responds to growing institutional demand within the Prime Services environment, which is at the core of our franchise," said Salim Nemouchi, Head of Equity Derivatives Americas and Global Head of Prime Services at Societe Generale. "We are convinced that a public blockchain with configurable privacy, such as Canton Network, provides the right framework to bring greater efficiency to margin calls, collateral management and risk management. Innovating for our clients is part of Societe Generale's DNA."

"Bringing our regulated stablecoins to the Canton Network represents a major milestone in advancing institutional tokenized finance," said Jean-Marc Stenger, CEO of Societe Generale-FORGE. "By enabling secure, compliant, and efficient digital settlement, SG-FORGE is helping bridge traditional financial markets with on-chain infrastructure and unlocking new possibilities for collateral mobility, financing and cash management. We are committed to supporting our clients as these markets scale.

"Welcoming Societe Generale as a strategic partner and Super Validator underscores the continued momentum of Canton as the network of choice for institutional finance," said Viv Diwakar, Head of the Canton Foundation. "Societe Generale's leadership in tokenized assets, collateral innovation and on-chain repo markets highlights the growing convergence between traditional finance and blockchain-based infrastructure."

1 Societe Generale-FORGE (SG-FORGE) is not licensed, registered, or otherwise authorized in any capacity to conduct business or engage in commercial activities within the United States. See presentation below.

2 The EURCV and USDCV ("Stablecoins") have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred at any time except in an "offshore transaction" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S")) to or for the account or benefit of a Permitted Transferee. A "Permitted Transferee" means any person who is not: (a) a U.S. person as defined in Rule 902(k)(1) of Regulation S; (b) a person who comes within any definition of U.S. person for the purposes of the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, as amended (the "CEA"), or any rule of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the "CFTC Rules"), guidance or order proposed or issued under the CEA (for the avoidance of doubt, any person who is not a "Non-United States person" defined under CFTC Rule 4.7(a)(1)(iv), but excluding, for purposes of subsection (D) thereof, the exception for qualified eligible persons who are not "Non-United States persons," shall be considered a U.S. person) and (c) "U.S. Person" for purposes of the final rules implementing the credit risk retention requirements of Section 15G of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Risk Retention Rules"). The Stablecoins are available only to and may only be legally or beneficially owned at any time by Permitted Transferees. By its purchase of a Stablecoin, each purchaser represents that it is, or is acting for the account or benefit of, a Permitted Transferee.THE ISSUER HAS THE RIGHT TO REFUSE TO REDEEM THE EURCV AND USDCV TO A PERSON THAT IS NOT A PERMITTED TRANSFEREE.

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top-tier European Bank with around 110,000 employees serving 27 million clients in 58 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for over 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document's legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Societe Generale-FORGE

Societe Generale-FORGE, an integrated and regulated subsidiary of the Societe Generale Group, is licensed as an investment firm and authorised to provide in the European Economic Area MiFID II investment services and MiCA crypto-asset services under the supervision of the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and authorised as an electronic money institution by the ACPR. Societe Generale-FORGE is the issuer of the EUR CoinVertible and USD CoinVertible, MiCA-compliant stablecoins.

Societe Generale-FORGE has built an open, secure and institutional-grade platform for digital asset trading, backed by bank-grade security and regulatory compliance. The digital solutions and assets developed by Societe Generale-FORGE are in line with the CAST open-source interoperability and security marketplace model.

For more information: www.sgforge.com and www.cast-framework.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn: Societe Generale-FORGE Follow us on X: @SG_Forge

About Canton Network

Canton is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance-uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. With participation from leading global financial institutions and network governance independently facilitated by the Canton Foundation, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. The open-sourced network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should.

Learn more at: canton.network

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Contacts:

Press contacts:

Societe Generale

Jim Galvin_ +1 212 278 7131_ jim.galvin@sgcib.com

Amandine Grison_+33 1 41 45 92 40_ amandine.grison@socgen.com