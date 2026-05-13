Wellgistics Health, Inc.: Wellgistics Health Announces Pilot MSO Collaboration with Kare PharmTech Targeting $14 Billion U.S. Market for CCM and RPM Services

Highlights:

According to third-party industry reports, the U.S. RPM market is currently $14 Billion alone and expected to reach approximately $29 Billion by 2030, representing a 12.6% CAGR, as healthcare providers continue shifting toward value-based and home-based care models ¹

Pilot initiative launched across multiple provider offices focused on chronic care management (CCM) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) through it's MSO infrastructure

Approximately 1,500+ claims generated to date through the pilot infrastructure with expansion roadmap targeting additional providers

Wellgistics Pharmacy Network of 6,500+ independent pharmacies positioned to support patient engagement and care coordination initiatives

Participating pharmacists expected to gain access to new clinical service revenue opportunities

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) ("Wellgistics" or the "Company"), a leading healthcare technology and pharmaceutical distribution company, today announced a pilot collaboration with Kare PharmTech and Kare Clinicals integrating its MSO infrastructure to support chronic care management ("CCM") and remote patient monitoring ("RPM") services across participating provider offices. According to third-party industry reports, the U.S. RPM market is currently $14 Billion and expected to reach approximately $29 Billion by 2030, representing a 12.6% CAGR, as healthcare providers continue shifting toward value-based and home-based care models.¹

The pilot program currently includes multiple provider offices, with Kare Clinicals MSO serving as the billing provider on behalf of participating offices and rendering providers. The initiative is designed to support patient engagement, care coordination, and longitudinal monitoring programs through scalable operational and technology-enabled workflows. All CCM and RPM services are expected to be furnished and billed by appropriately licensed providers and participating entities in accordance with applicable federal and state healthcare laws, reimbursement requirements, and payor program rules.

The companies stated that the pilot infrastructure has already generated 1,500+ claims and is intended to serve as the foundation for broader expansion efforts targeting approximately additional providers over time. As part of the collaboration, Wellgistics Health intends to leverage its network of more than 6,500 independent pharmacies to help identify and support eligible patients who may benefit from CCM and RPM services. Participating pharmacies within the Wellgistics Pharmacy Network may also have opportunities to participate in clinical engagement initiatives associated with the program.

Prashant Patel, President and CEO of Wellgistics Health, Inc., stated, "We believe the convergence of pharmacy engagement, provider connectivity, and technology-enabled care coordination represents a significant opportunity to improve patient outcomes while creating new economic opportunities for independent pharmacies. Through this pilot collaboration with Kare PharmTech, we are establishing infrastructure designed to support scalable patient engagement models across chronic care management and remote patient monitoring programs."

Mital Panera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kare PharmTech, added, "Our focus has been on building an operationally efficient MSO platform capable of supporting providers with care coordination and reimbursement workflows. By collaborating with Wellgistics Health and its pharmacy network, we believe we can further expand patient participation, improve continuity of care, and create a scalable framework for future provider growth."

The companies noted that the pilot program remains subject to ongoing operational development, provider participation, and regulatory compliance considerations as expansion efforts continue.

About Wellgistics Health, Inc.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) is a health information technology leader, integrating proprietary pharmacy dispensing optimization artificial intelligence platform EinsteinRx into its patented blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChain to optimize the prescription drug dispensing journey. Its integrated platform connects 6,500+ pharmacies (the "Wellgistics Pharmacy Network") and 200+ manufacturers, offering wholesale distribution, digital prescription routing, direct-to-patient delivery, and AI-powered hub services such as eligibility, adherence, onboarding, prior authorization, and cash-pay fulfillment as needed to optimize patient access. Wellgistics provides end-to-end solutions designed to restore access, transparency, and trust in the U.S. prescription drug market for independent pharmacies.

About Kare PharmTech, LLC

Kare Clinicals is part of the larger ecosystem of companies owned by Kare PharmTech, LLC, a company controlled by Dr. Kiran Patel. Dr. Patel founded Medicaid provider WellCare in 1992 and sold it in 2002 for $200 million. In 2007, Dr. Patel founded America's 1st Choice Holdings and acquired Freedom Health and Optimum Holdings. In 2017, he sold America's 1st Choice Holdings to Anthem, Inc. Dr. Patel is a noted philanthropist and was named Floridian of the Year by Florida Trend Magazine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, strategies, future events, or performance, including statements regarding the potential benefits, scalability, expansion, commercialization, provider participation, reimbursement opportunities, patient engagement initiatives, operational capabilities, and future development of the pilot collaboration with Kare PharmTech and Kare Clinicals, as well as the anticipated role of the Wellgistics Pharmacy Network in supporting CCM and RPM initiatives. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to provider adoption and participation, reimbursement outcomes, patient engagement levels, operational execution, scalability of the pilot program, regulatory and healthcare compliance considerations, changes in applicable laws or reimbursement policies, market acceptance of the Company's services, competitive factors, and the Company's ability to develop and maintain strategic relationships and successfully implement its business strategy.

The pilot collaboration described in this press release is exploratory in nature, and there can be no assurance that the initiative will result in expanded commercial relationships, material revenue opportunities, or long-term operational success.

Additional information regarding these and other risks can be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained therein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Wellgistics Media & Investor Contact

Media: media@wellgisticshealth.com

Investor Relations: IR@wellgisticshealth.com

1 MarketsandMarkets - U.S. Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report

SOURCE: Wellgistics Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/wellgistics-health-announces-pilot-mso-collaboration-with-kare-pharmt-1166363