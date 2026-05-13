Amazon has conducted a six-month field trial of a rooftop heat pump system developed by U.S. startup Transaera at one of its logistics facilities. The system uses metal-organic framework (MOF)-based dehumidification to remove moisture from outdoor air before cooling.Amazon has conducted a six-month field trial of a new type of rooftop heat pump at one of its logistics facilities in the United States. The system is described by its provider, US startup Transaera, as a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS), a type of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology that treats only outdoor ...

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