N-Zyme Biomedical Inc.: N-Zyme Biomedical Applauds FDA's Newly Announced Initiatives Supporting Drug Repurposing for Unmet Medical Needs

Clinical-stage biotechnology company supports efforts to advance therapies addressing significant unmet clinical needs

NEWARK, DE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / N-Zyme Biomedical, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for reflux disease, today expressed strong support for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's newly announced initiatives aimed at advancing drug repurposing to help address significant unmet medical needs.

The FDA announcement highlights the agency's continued interest in leveraging existing scientific and safety data associated with FDA-approved drugs to potentially accelerate the development of new therapeutic applications across a range of diseases and conditions.

In its announcement, the FDA noted that repurposing existing therapies may help improve development efficiency and expand treatment opportunities for patients with limited therapeutic options. The agency also emphasized interest in conditions where meaningful unmet clinical needs persist and promising scientific rationale may already exist to support additional therapeutic applications.

"We are highly encouraged to see the FDA continuing to advance initiatives supporting scientifically grounded drug repurposing strategies," said Franco Vigile, Co-Founder & CEO of N-Zyme Biomedical. "Repurposed therapies have the potential to significantly improve patient access to innovative treatments by building upon established safety data while helping reduce development timelines and costs. We believe these efforts may play an important role in addressing meaningful unmet medical needs where effective treatment options remain limited."

Drug repurposing has increasingly gained attention across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries as a potentially more efficient development pathway due to the availability of existing human safety, pharmacokinetic, and manufacturing data associated with FDA-approved compounds.

Several widely utilized therapies in modern medicine were ultimately developed through repurposing strategies, demonstrating the potential impact of identifying new therapeutic applications for previously approved molecules.

"Drug repurposing represents an important scientific opportunity to potentially accelerate the development of therapies where substantial mechanistic rationale and safety data already exist," said Dr. Nikki Johnston, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of N-Zyme Biomedical. "We are encouraged to see continued regulatory interest in advancing pathways that may help bring meaningful therapeutic innovations to patients more efficiently."

"We appreciate the FDA's continued focus on innovation, scientific advancement, and collaborative approaches that may help facilitate the development of meaningful therapies for patients," added Vigile.

N-Zyme Biomedical's lead clinical-stage program is focused on developing the first pepsin inhibitor for reflux disease utilizing fosamprenavir, an FDA-approved molecule with an established safety profile, through a novel repurposing approach targeting pepsin activity associated with reflux-related disease.

The company's lead indication, laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), currently has no approved medical therapy despite affecting millions of patients worldwide.

About N-Zyme Biomedical

N-Zyme Biomedical is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for reflux disease, including GERD and LPR. The company is advancing a first-in-class approach targeting pepsin through the repurposing of FDA-approved molecules with the goal of redefining the standard of care for reflux-related disease.

Building upon more than two decades of research led by Dr. Nikki Johnston at the Medical College of Wisconsin, N-Zyme Biomedical's pipeline includes oral and novel formulation approaches designed to address mechanisms of reflux disease not directly targeted by conventional acid-suppressing therapies.

Media Contact

Franco Vigile

Co-Founder & CEO

N-Zyme Biomedical Inc.

franco.vigile@nzymebio.com

www.nzymebio.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future clinical development, regulatory pathways, potential therapeutic applications, and anticipated benefits of drug repurposing strategies. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: N-Zyme Biomedical Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/n-zyme-biomedical-applauds-fdas-newly-announced-initiatives-supportin-1166369