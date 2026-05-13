Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill results from the first hole of its ongoing 5,000-metre diamond drilling program at the Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Drilling at Ceibal forms part of Tiger's broader 20,000-metre drill program at its Quinchía Gold Project, which is ongoing with three diamond drill rigs active across the project.

Highlights:

CEDDH-009 intersected: 52 m at 0.7 g/t Au from surface including 12 m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface 226 m at 0.6 g/t Au from 76 m downhole including 10 m at 3.0 g/t Au

Three diamond drill rigs are active across the Quinchía Gold Project, including two at Ceibal, with additional assays pending

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "Tiger's first results from Ceibal represent a strong and exciting start to our drill program. CEDDH-009 is a 120-metre step-out hole. It returned a broad 226-metre interval of near-surface gold mineralization grading 0.6 g/t Au, including a higher-grade 10-metre interval grading 3 g/t Au hosted within magmatic breccia. These results confirm the presence of a significant mineralized system and highlight the potential of this high-priority target. We expect a steady flow of results from Ceibal, Tesorito, and Dos Quebradas in the coming weeks."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 to 3. Drillhole locations are shown in Figure 1, and Figure 2 presents a map of the Quinchía Gold Project deposits and prospects. All intervals are reported as downhole core lengths. True widths have not been determined due to the early stage of exploration. A cross section will be presented in a subsequent news release once assay results from CEDDH-010 are available and CEDDH-012 is complete.

Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit. The target area is coincident with a sub-circular combined Au-Mo surface geochemical anomaly that has an approximate 800-metre by 600-metre footprint (Figure 1). This surface anomaly defines the exploration area for Tiger's initial 5,000-metre drill program.

Drilling at Ceibal has intersected mineralization over an apparent strike length of at least 300 metres and an apparent average width of approximately 300 metres. Mineralization has been traced to depths of up to 500 metres below surface within andesite-dacite porphyry, porphyritic diorite, and magmatic-hydrothermal breccia host rocks. The geometry, true thickness, lateral extent, and continuity of mineralization at Ceibal have not been defined by drilling. The mineralized corridor remains open to the north-northwest, the south-southeast, and to the southwest.

CEDDH-009 Returns 226 m at 0.6 g/t Au, including 10 m at 3.0 g/t Au

CEDDH-009 extends the long, near-surface gold mineralization previously drilled at Ceibal, including 500 m at 0.5 g/t Au from surface in CEDDH-001 and 579.1 m at 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 m downhole in CEDDH-002, which are located approximately 120 m northeast and 260 m east-northeast, of CEDDH-009, respectively.

From surface, CEDDH-009 returned 52 m at 0.7 g/t Au in dacite porphyry and intermineral diorite, including a 12 m higher-grade interval at 1.5 g/t Au from surface. From 76 m downhole, CEDDH-009 returned 226 m at 0.6 g/t Au, predominantly in dacite porphyry with magmatic breccia and subordinate intermineral diorite. A 10 m higher-grade interval of 3.0 g/t Au within this composite, from 94 m downhole, is entirely hosted within magmatic breccia. Magmatic breccias are of particular interest because they can act as conduits for mineralizing fluids and, in some porphyry systems, are associated with higher-grade zones. A third composite of 46 m at 0.2 g/t Au from 314 m downhole is entirely in dacite porphyry.

Approximately 80 metres northeast of CEDDH-001, Tiger recently completed CEDDH-010 to a drilled length of 707.7 metres. CEDDH-010 intersected dacite porphyry over most of its drilled length, with intervals of magmatic breccia and minor late and intermineral diorite phases. Approximately 70 metres further northeast of CEDDH-010, Tiger is currently drilling CEDDH-012, with logging to date indicating a similar suite of dacite porphyry, magmatic breccia, and intermineral diorite. While the host-rock assemblages logged to date in CEDDH-009, CEDDH-010, and CEDDH-012 appear consistent along the drill line, assays for CEDDH-010 are pending and drilling at CEDDH-012 is in progress. The grade and continuity of mineralization between drillholes have not been demonstrated.

Previously Reported Ceibal Drilling Results

Between 2021 and 2022, a prior operator, LCL Resources Limited ("LCL"), completed 8 HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond drillholes (CEDDH-001 through CEDDH-008) totalling 5,433.76 metres at the Ceibal target area across two programs (Table 3). The composite intervals returned by the LCL programs, originally reported in news releases dated July 8 and November 22, 2021, and June 28, 2022, are summarized in Table 2, with select highlights including:

CEDDH-001: 500 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from surface,

CEDDH-002: 579.1 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 7.5 m downhole, including 6 m @ 1.1 g/t Au and 6 m @ 1.5 g/t Au,

CEDDH-003: 466 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from surface, including 5.7 m @ 1.1 g/t Au,

CEDDH-004: 362 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 2 m downhole, including 6 m at 1.5 g/t Au and 6m @ 1.1 g/t Au,

CEDDH-005: 351.6 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 160.7 m downhole, and

CEDDH-006: 248.3 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 538 m downhole.

CEDDH-009 and the previously reported drilling outline a porphyry-style gold target at Ceibal with long, near-surface gold mineralization intersected in multiple drillholes across the target area. The Ceibal target has now been tested by nine drillholes totalling approximately 5,900 metres, providing a strong foundation for Tiger's ongoing 5,000-metre drill program. The geometry, true thickness, lateral extent, and continuity of mineralization at Ceibal have not been defined by drilling.

Geological Setting and Mineralization

The Ceibal target area is located within Tiger's Quinchía Gold Project in the Mid-Cauca gold belt of Colombia, a Miocene magmatic-hydrothermal arc that hosts clusters of porphyry, breccia, and epithermal Au-Cu deposits and prospects. At the project scale, Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit and is coincident with a sub-circular Au-Cu-Mo surface geochemical anomaly with an approximate footprint of 800 metres by 600 metres.

Ceibal shares key similarities with Tesorito. These include its location within the Marmato Fault Corridor, a surface geochemical anomaly that is broadly comparable in size and tenor, and porphyry-style mineralization hosted in andesitic-dacite and intrusive units. For reference, the Tesorito deposit hosts an open-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 104 million tonnes at 0.47 g/t Au for 1.57 million ounces of gold, and 0.58 g/t Ag for 1.96 million ounces of silver. Mineralization at Tesorito is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Ceibal.

At the property scale, the local stratigraphy comprises Cretaceous Barroso Formation basalts, Oligocene-Miocene Amagá Formation sedimentary units, and a suite of Miocene hypabyssal intrusions spatially associated with mineralization. Within the Ceibal target area, the principal Miocene units are andesite-dacite porphyry bodies and porphyritic diorites, including intra-mineral and late phases, together with magmatic-hydrothermal intrusive breccias. These intrusive bodies are interpreted as the key mineralizing units and occur as elongated to oval forms aligned along the main structural grain. A near-surface weathered profile comprising saprolite and Quaternary alluvial and colluvial cover is locally developed.

The Ceibal target area is interpreted to be structurally controlled by the Marmato Fault Corridor, a component of the regional Cauca-Romeral fault system. Dominant NNE-trending structures are interpreted as left-lateral oblique-slip faults with a reverse component and likely control lithological contacts, the emplacement of intrusive bodies, and the geometry of mineralized corridors. Secondary NNW and E-W structures are interpreted to be younger and more local and locally host intermediate-sulphidation epithermal veins.

Based upon observations from CEDDH-009 and prior drilling at Ceibal, mineralization is interpreted as gold porphyry-style, with subordinate silver, copper, and molybdenum, hosted predominantly within the Miocene andesite-dacite porphyry, porphyritic diorite, and magmatic-hydrothermal breccia units. Gold occurs as disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization, associated with QM- and M-type veining, with subordinate breccia-hosted and vein-controlled mineralization. Alteration includes chlorite-sericite overprinting potassic and propylitic assemblages, with argillic and supergene textures locally developed in the near-surface weathered profile. Sulphides include pyrite, with lesser chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Magnetite is ubiquitous as disseminations, patches, and M-type veinlets. The causative intrusive porphyry has not yet been intersected at Ceibal.

Exploration Program Framework

Tiger's 5,000-metre drill program at Ceibal is intended to address key geological and exploration questions. These include the overall scale of mineralization, the continuity of mineralization at depth and along its apparent strike, the geometry of the intrusive and structural framework, the orientation of the mineralized corridor, and the location of the causative porphyry.

The combined Au-Mo surface geochemical anomaly shown in Figure 1 has an approximate of 800-metre by 600-metre footprint and defines the exploration area for Tiger's 5,000-metre drill program. This drilling is intended to help determine the geometry, true thickness, lateral and vertical extent, and continuity of mineralization within this footprint.

CEDDH-009 is the first hole completed under this program. Results are expected to refine Tiger's geological interpretation and help inform the detailed design of a larger systematic follow-up drill program at Ceibal aimed at supporting a future Mineral Resource estimate.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling at the Ceibal target area was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. Core is sampled at predominantly 2-metre nominal intervals within mineralized and prospective zones, with 4-metre nominal intervals used in expected waste zones. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Other than as reported in this news release, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Collar coordinates reported in this news release are approximate and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2012 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Data Verification

The previously reported drill results from CEDDH-001 through CEDDH-008 referenced in this news release were originally reported by LCL Resources Limited ("LCL"), an ASX-listed issuer, in news releases dated July 8 and November 22, 2021, and June 28, 2022 under the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code (2012)"). César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), served as the Competent Person within the meaning of the JORC Code for the LCL drill programs at Ceibal and was responsible for the design, supervision, and technical reporting of those programs, including the drilling, logging, sampling, and QA/QC protocols. Mr. García has reviewed the drilling dataset and supporting documentation and has confirmed that the LCL drill results meet Tiger's current QA/QC standards and are reliable for the purposes of this disclosure. Tiger is reporting the relevant composite intervals as current exploration results.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of NI 43-101. Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. García and Mr. Link. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Project are supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, mineralized offsets, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: CEDDH-009 Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-009 0 52 52 Unknown 0.7 1.0 0.08 5 incl. 0 12 12 Unknown 1.5 0.6 0.13 4 and 76 302 226 Unknown 0.6 1.0 0.05 10 incl. 94 104 10 Unknown 3.0 2.4 0.10 21 and 314 360 46 Unknown 0.2 0.3 0.01 12

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Previously Reported Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-001 0.0 500.0 500.0 0.5 1.0 0.05 14.5 CEDDH-002 7.5 586.6 579.1 0.5 0.9 0.06 25.6 incl. 208.0 214.0 6.0 1.1 1.7 0.10 16.2 incl. 578.0 584.0 6.0 1.5 1.1 0.09 38.7 CEDDH-003 0.00 466.0 466.0 0.4 0.5 0.03 14.0 incl. 134.5 140.2 5.7 1.1 0.7 0.08 52.1 and 478.0 488.0 10.0 0.3 0.3 0.02 5.0 and 554.0 584.0 30.0 0.3 0.2 0.02 2.2 CEDDH-004 2.0 364.0 362.0 0.4 0.9 0.05 11.8 incl. 28.0 34.0 6.0 1.5 1.4 0.05 5.3 incl. 42.0 48.0 6.0 1.1 1.1 0.04 13.1 and 400.0 510.9 110.9 0.4 0.8 0.03 24.1 CEDDH-005 6.0 138.0 132.0 0.3 1.0 0.04 8.7 and 160.7 512.30 351.6 0.4 0.9 0.05 18.4 CEDDH-006 11.5 50.0 38.5 0.2 0.4 0.02 15.3 and 88.0 155.0 67.0 0.2 0.6 0.04 11.8 and 174.0 225.55 51.55 0.2 0.6 0.05 104.9 and 310.0 526.0 216.0 0.3 0.7 0.04 5.7 and 538.0 786.3 248.3 0.4 0.4 0.03 33.7 CEDDH-007 50.0 60.0 10.0 0.2 0.7 0.04 11.8 and 203.0 220.0 17.0 0.2 0.9 0.04 6.9 and 402.0 444.0 42.0 0.3 0.9 0.04 4.7 CEDDH-008 No reportable composite intervals

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time. Higher-grade intervals are reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. The assay results in this table were previously reported by LCL Resources Limited in news releases dated July 8, 2021, November 22, 2021, and June 28, 2022.

Table 3: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-001 422,566 583,937 1,283 500.0 229 -61.5 CEDDH-002 422,709 583,976 1,277 586.6 217 -59.3 CEDDH-003 422,791 583,839 1,242 677.55 230 -61.3 CEDDH-004 422,537 583,981 1,277 510.9 235 -64.2 CEDDH-005 422,400 583,780 1,203 512.3 52 -51.2 CEDDH-006 422,803 583,993 1,279 786.3 224 -70.0 CEDDH-007 422,677 584,096 1,336 900.2 25 -70.1 CEDDH-008 423,057 584,190 1,409 959.91 229 -75.6 CEDDH-009 422,480 583,855 1,245 462 228 -60 CEDDH-010 422,625 583,990 1,309 707.7 229 -60 CEDDH-011 422,645 583,910 1,275 682.35 230 -60 CEDDH-012 422,680 584,030 1,313 in progress 228 -65





Figure 1: Ceibal Drillhole Collar Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297310

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.