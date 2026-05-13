Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that it continues to receive assay results for the latest phase of drilling at Bald Hill. Included are the results of the next three drill Holes.

Highlights

Assays for an additional three holes have been received

Values of 26.9% and 6.9% antimony (Sb) in stibnite bearing core.

in stibnite bearing core. Thicknesses of up to 15 meters are seen.

are seen. These holes continue to extensions of the Bald Hill Main Zone to depth

Average depth of drilling for these holes is greater than 250 meters with the deepest intersection at 495 meters depth.

Drilling summary

Mineralized intervals for the most recent drill holes are presented below and the latest results are detailed in Table 1. Notably drillholes BH-26-08 and BH-26-10 had wide zones of mineralization which contain higher grade sections. These zones are at depths of over 350 meters.

BH-26-01 - 2.26% Antimony (Sb) over 2.0 meters (m) from 268.85 m to 271.5 m and 0.37% Sb over 6.2 m from 283.5 m to 289.7 m

BH-26-04 - 3.13% Sb over 1.75 m from 104.95 m to106.7 m and 1.75% Sb over 1.9 m from 248.0 m to 249.9 m

BH-26-05 - 0.71% Sb over 3.8 m from 324.5 m to 329.3 m

BH-26-06 - 0.36% Sb over 1.0 m from 409.0 to 410.0 m

BH-26-08 - 0.14% Sb over 14.7 m from 243.9 m to 258.6 m and 0.3 %Sb from 263.6m to 266.5 m

BH-26-10 - 0.26% Sb over 13.85 m from 341.0 m to 354.85 m including 1.28 % Sb from 342.5 m to 344.25 m and 1.37% Sb over 14.15 m from 379.75 to 393.3 m including 26.7 % Sb over 0.45 m and 6.42% Sb over 0.3% m

Note that these are drill intersection lengths and the true thickness has not been determined but is estimated to be between 65% and 70% and of intersected thickness depending on the angle of drilling.





Figure 1: Drill hole Locations

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The drill holes reported here are testing deeper sections of the Main Zone at Bald Hill Antimony Deposit.

The most significant intersection is seen in drillhole BH-26-10 where two wide zones of mineralization were encountered; 13.85 meters and 14.15 meters containing high-grade zones of 26.7% and 6.4% antimony.

Table 1: Assay Values for Latest Drill Results

BH-26-06 From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%) 409.00 410.00 1.00 0.36 BH-26-08 From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%) 243.90 258.60 14.70 0.14 and 262.60 266.50 3.90 0.30 BH-26-10 From (m) To (m) length (m) Sb (%) 341.00 354.85 13.85 0.26 including 342.50 344.25 1.75 1.28 and 379.75 393.90 14.15 1.37 including 388.85 389.30 0.45 26.7 and 393.60 393.90 0.30 6.42

QA/QC

Samples from the drilling rigs are transported to our secure Core Handling Facility where they are examined by our geotechnical staff. Once the information on core conditions including RQD, lost core etc. are recorded and the core is confirmed to be intact and orderly it is logged and marked for sampling by our professional geological staff. The marked core for sampling is cut by diamond say one half is returned to the box for safekeeping and one half is placed in plastic bags. The bags are sealed and placed in larger canvas bags for shipment to the Activation Labs Processing facility in Fredericton where they are crushed and prepared for shipment to the assay lab in Ancaster Ontario. The samples are analyzed using Actlabs Method Code 1E3 Aqua Regia ICPOES for the multi element and Code 1A2 Fire Assay AA for gold.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) samples are inserted in the sample runs which include a known standard for antimony and gold, a core duplicate, a blank, and a pulp duplicate. Activation Labs also has standard QA/QC protocols which are reported with each assay batch.

Activation Labs is an internationally accredited assay lab.

Mr. James Atkinson P.Geo., CEO of Antimony resources commented: "The additional assay results just received continue to show the high-grade nature of the assays from the 2026 winter drill program started in February. We note that these assay values for antimony are similar to previously released results and that some of the results are from intersections close to 400 meters deep. Thick intersections of antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization are seen in two sections of Drillhole BH-26-10 at a depth over 350 meters suggesting the depth potential of the mineralization. Our next drilling program which has already begun will test the extent of mineralization to depth as well as along strike."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Assays indicate that Bald Hill is the highest-grade antimony deposit in North America with mineable widths indicated by drilling.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 600 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters. The mineralization is open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 4 to 5 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony¹. For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony¹. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

New Zones outlined by Soil Sampling approximately 3 kilometres south of the Main Zone on the newly acquired Second Run Claim.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.



The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.ca

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Source: Antimony Resources Corp.