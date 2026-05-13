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WKN: A14R8E | ISIN: DK0060634707 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R1
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 16:27
54,25 Euro
-0,73 % -0,40
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,1054,6017:54
54,1054,6017:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 15:25 Uhr
27 Leser
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Royal UNIBREW A/S: Launch of Long-Term Incentive Plan for Executive Management and Key Employees

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 27/2026 - May 13, 2026

Royal Unibrew A/S launches a new share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) for the executive management and selected key employees for 2026. The plan is designed to align the interests of Royal Unibrew's employees and shareholders and to retain employees. The new LTIP for 2026 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

The LTIP is based on Performance Share Units (PSU) granted to each key employee. The PSUs are granted in 2026 for vesting on the date the Board of Directors approves and makes public the annual report for 2028. A PSU may vest into one Royal Unibrew A/S share according to the company's performance over the period from 2026 to 2028 and the terms of the LTIP.

The total number of shares allocated by the company under the LTIP is up to 90,000 shares, of which 37,562 pertain to members of the executive management.

The allocation of shares is based on the average closing price for Royal Unibrew A/S' shares on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen during the first five trading days following the release of the annual report for 2025, which is DKK 609 per share (nominal value of DKK 2,00).

The KPIs used in the program are a) average organic EBIT growth over the years 2026 to 2028; b) ROIC for calendar year 2028; c) lost time incidents frequency reduction compared to 2025; and d) CO2 intensity for scope 1, 2, and 3 reduction compared to 2025.

Each KPI is defined by a maximum and a minimum threshold. If the performance is below the minimum threshold, no PSUs will vest. Performance between the minimum and maximum thresholds will be calculated linearly. No additional PSUs are awarded if the KPI exceeds the maximum threshold.

Assuming all KPIs meet their targets, the maximum value at grant is around DKK 55 million, whereas the theoretical market value of the LTIP at the time of grant is around DKK 37 million. These values are based on the average closing share price the five first trading days after publication of the annual report.

For further information on this Announcement:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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