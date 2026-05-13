Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls completes acquisition of Alloy Enterprises

Acquisition strengthens Johnson Controls' presence as a premier player in the high growth data center cooling segment

MILWAUKEE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Alloy Enterprises, a Boston-based company specializing in a next-generation thermal management platform for high-performance data centers and other mission critical industrial applications.

The acquisition strengthens Johnson Controls' data center cooling portfolio and advances its end-to-end thermal management capabilities, while expanding its community of technology innovators shaping the future of thermal performance.

"Alloy's capabilities build on our strong foundation in thermal management, strengthening our ability to deliver the high-performance thermal management our customers require in increasingly demanding environments," said Joakim Weidemanis, chief executive officer, Johnson Controls. "I'm excited to welcome the Alloy team to Johnson Controls. As demand grows in AI-driven and mission-critical environments, this investment increases our innovation advantage, with broader potential to scale Alloy's technology over time as we deliver even greater performance and efficiency outcomes for customers."

The integration of Alloy's technology and proprietary manufacturing process is expected to deliver greater customer benefits in terms of enhanced efficiency and improved heat transfer across a broad range of cooling applications. These capabilities complement Johnson Controls' existing range of data center cooling technologies.

The transaction was previously announced on Feb. 18, 2026, and has now closed. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication regarding the acquisition of Alloy Enterprises that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause the expected impact of the acquisition of Alloy Enterprises to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, among others, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that expected synergies will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; delays in the successful integration of Alloy Enterprises and its business; unfavorable reaction to the acquisition by customers, competitors, suppliers and employees, disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; and unknown liabilities.

Other factors that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed include, among others risks included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2025 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

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About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls, a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, helps customers use energy more productively, reduce carbon emissions, and operate with the precision and resilience required in rapidly expanding industries such as data centers, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and higher education.

For more than 140 years, Johnson Controls has delivered performance where it really matters. Backed by advanced technology, lifecycle services and an industry-leading field organization, we elevate customer performance, turn goals into real-world results and help move society forward.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc