Regulatory News:

Havas N.V.("Havas" or the "Company") (AEX:HAVAS) announces the renewal of its share buyback program (the "Program") of its own ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares

The Program will be carried out in accordance with the authorization granted by the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2026 (the "AGM") to the Board of Directors of the Company and the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The main features of the Program are as follows:

Duration: the Program will start on May 14, 2026, with a duration up to the next annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2027.

Maximum value allocated to the Program: €50,000,000.

Maximum number of ordinary shares to be acquired as part of the Program: 9,918,114 ordinary shares ( i.e. , 10% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the AGM).

, 10% of the Company's issued share capital as at the date of the AGM). Broker: the Program will be executed by an independent broker, which will purchase ordinary shares independently from the Company, without any interference, at the most appropriate time and price (in any case, within the limits set out by the granted authorization and all applicable laws and regulations). Purchases may be made by the broker on Euronext Amsterdam or multilateral trading facilities, or through block trades. The execution of the purchases is dependent on market conditions.

Purpose of the Program: the ordinary shares repurchased may be used for reducing its share capital; or short or long-term incentive for management or employees' share plan.

The Company will update the market on the progress of the Program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. This information will also be published on Havas website, Regulated Information Section www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

The Program may be suspended, modified or terminated at any time by the Company. The suspension, termination or any other subsequent changes to the Program will be promptly disclosed by the Company in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513462244/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Rambaud

Global Chief Communications Officer

charlotte.rambaud@havas.com

+33 6 64 67 66 27

Delphine Maillet

Group Head of Investor Relations

delphine.maillet@havas.com

+33 6 80 36 18 12

Kristin Calmes

Global Senior Communications Officer

kristin.calmes@havas.com

+33 6 08 40 76 27