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WKN: A3C5RE | ISIN: NL0015000HT4 | Ticker-Symbol: 63E
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 15:14
2,810 Euro
+0,18 % +0,005
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Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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ONWARD MEDICAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
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ONWARD MEDICAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
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2,8052,83019:24
2,8052,83019:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 18:10 Uhr
195 Leser
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ONWARD Medical NV: ONWARD Medical Announces Results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE EUROPEAN MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014)

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD - US ADR: ONWRY), the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announced that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) were duly passed.

The meeting was held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Full details of the resolutions approved during the AGM can be found on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is the leading neurotechnology company pioneering therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injuries (SCI) and other movement disabilities. Building on decades of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company developed ARC Therapy. It has subsequently been awarded 10 Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA. The Company's ARC-EX System is cleared for commercial sale in the US and Europe. The Company is also developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM, designed to address several unmet needs, including blood pressure instability after spinal cord injury. It can also be paired with a brain-computer interface (BCI) and artificial intelligence (AI) to restore thought-driven movement.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY). For more information, please visit ONWD.com.

To stay informed about ONWARD's research studies, technologies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform.

For Media Inquiries:
Sébastien Cros, VP Communications
media@onwd.com

For Investor Inquiries:
investors@onwd.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs, and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, the Company directors' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors, including, but not limited to, delays in regulatory approvals, changes in demand, competition, and technology, can cause actual events, performance, or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers nor representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Trademarks: ONWARD, ARC-EX, ARC-IM, ARC-BCI, and the stylized O-Logo are proprietary and registered trademarks of ONWARD Medical. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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