PARROT: Parrot's ANAFI UKR selected for integration under a major European Armored Vehicle Program

Parrot, a European leader in professional micro-UAV systems, today announced that its latest tactical unmanned aerial vehicle, ANAFI UKR, has been selected for integration into advanced armored platforms under a major European armored vehicle program. This selection builds on a relationship established in 2020 under a previous tender, through which the same defense force first procured Parrot micro-UAVs. To date, 250 ANAFI UKR have been delivered. A further 175 systems will be shipped in Q2 2026, with the potential of additional shipments during 2026, and further procurements under the 10-year framework agreement.

The selection reflects the customer's requirement for a sovereign, highly mobile aerial reconnaissance capability designed to enhance situational awareness in complex operational environments. Integrated directly with armored vehicle systems, ANAFI UKR will support tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), force protection, route reconnaissance and overwatch operations while reducing frontline exposure for personnel.

This latest deployment builds on Parrot's track record of supplying micro-UAV solutions to demanding national defense procurement programs, where operational performance, secure data handling and integration flexibility are decisive factors. In earlier procurement programs, Parrot's professional micro-UAV solutions were selected by national defense forces to equip units with modern ISR capabilities against competitive commercial offerings, underlining the maturity and operational value of its systems.

Designed for contested and modern operational environments

ANAFI UKR has been specifically engineered for contemporary defense and security missions. It combines advanced autonomy, secure communications, rugged performance and a rapid deployment format suited to both vehicle-integrated and dismounted operations. Key capabilities include:

Secure, cyber-hardened communications and data management, meeting high-assurance requirements for defense operations.

Autonomous navigation resilient to contested electromagnetic environments, including degraded GNSS conditions.

Embedded AI for on-board detection, classification and tracking, helping reduce operator workload and accelerate decision-making.

Compact, lightweight design optimized for rapid deployment.

High environmental resilience and operational reliability in diverse conditions.

By enabling armored crews to deploy ANAFI UKR seamlessly within their existing operational procedures, the system delivers near-instant aerial ISR at the point of need, enhancing tactical awareness and supporting faster, better-informed decision-making.

Parrot's Senior Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer commented: "Frontline forces today require resilient, sovereign ISR capabilities that can be integrated organically into their platforms. The selection of ANAFI UKR under this European armored vehicle program underscores the value of a European-designed ISR micro-UAV, built on European-owned intellectual property and controlled core technologies, delivering secure, reliable and rapidly deployable aerial reconnaissance tailored to modern battlefield requirements."

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its micro-UAV systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

Parrot is also behind Pix4D, a leading suite of software solutions for photogrammetry and geospatial data processing. Designed for professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, public safety and environmental monitoring, Pix4D enables advanced 2D and 3D modeling, mapping and digital twin generation.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 450 people and generates most of its revenue, €80 million in 2025, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

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