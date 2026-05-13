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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 18:03
121,60 Euro
-1,30 % -1,60
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,20122,8019:26
122,00123,1019:26
Actusnews Wire
13.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
127 Leser
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Vusion - Combined General Meeting of June 4, 2026 - Terms of Availability and Consultation of Preparatory Documents

May 13, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, invites its shareholders to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 4, 2026, at 10:00 AM at the Tour Cœur Défense Conference Center, 110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92400 Courbevoie.

The preliminary notice of the Meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 29, 2026 (Bulletin No. 51), and the notice of meeting will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) and in a legal announcements journal, in accordance with applicable regulations. The procedures for participating in and voting at this Meeting are detailed in these notices.

The documents referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are made available to shareholders and may be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: https://investor.vusion.com/English/shareholders-meeting/.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

In accordance with Articles L.22-10-38-1 and R.22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt the broadcast of the General Meeting, the Meeting will be broadcast live in full by audiovisual means and will be available on the Company's website at the following address: https://investor.vusion.com/English/shareholders-meeting/.

About Vusion

Vusion is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98255-vusion_cp_mise-a-dispo-docs-ag-veng-002.pdf

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