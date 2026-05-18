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WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
Tradegate
18.05.26 | 16:00
122,90 Euro
+1,24 % +1,50
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VUSION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VUSION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,10123,0018:30
122,00123,2018:30
Actusnews Wire
18.05.2026 18:23 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Vusion - Aggregated reporting of transactions in own shares

May 18, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, hereby publishes the aggregated information relating to transactions in its own shares carried out between May 11, 2026 and May 15, 2026 by an investment services provider under the mandate announced on March 3, in accordance with applicable regulations:

Issuer NameIssuer Identifier CodeTransaction DateFinancial Instrument Identifier CodeTotal Daily Volume (number of shares)Daily Volume-Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€)Market (MIC Code)
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54905/11/2026FR00102828225,553116.3380XPAR
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54905/12/2026FR0010282822 526119.2291XPAR
VUSION969500U51BYOMEW9M54905/15/2026FR00102828222,000121.5776XPAR
TOTAL8,079117.8233

These transactions were carried out under the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2025 (10th resolution), as described in section 7.6 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98323-pr-sbb-report-from-may-11-to-may-15-2026-en.pdf

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