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WKN: 578972 | ISIN: FR0000077919 | Ticker-Symbol: DCS
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 09:19
18,520 Euro
-0,86 % -0,160
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
JCDECAUX SE Chart 1 Jahr
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JCDECAUX SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,41018,49019:30
18,41018,49019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 17:48 Uhr
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2026 Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 13 May 2026

Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 13 May 2026

Paris, 13 May 2026 - The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 13 May 2026 at the company's head office.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:

  • approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025;
  • approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.65 per share;
  • renewed the mandates of six members of the Supervisory Board: Gérard Degonse and Jean-Pierre Decaux for one year, as well as Jean-Sébastien Decaux, Bénédicte Hautefort, Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon and Leila Turner for three years;
  • appointed Isabelle Schlumberger as member of the Supervisory Board for three years;
  • approved the compensation components paid or allocated in respect of 2025 to the corporate officers, as well as their 2026 compensation policy;
  • renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board.

Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed the mandates of Gérard Degonse as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jean-Pierre Decaux as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

The Supervisory Board also renewed for the duration of their term as members of the Supervisory Board:

  • Gérard Degonse as member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;
  • Jean-Sébastien Decaux as member of the Audit Committee;
  • Bénédicte Hautefort as member and Chairman of the Ethics and ESG Committee.

The Supervisory Board then appointed Jean-Charles Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-François Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SE.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-François Decaux and Jean-Charles Decaux use the title of "Co-Chief Executive Officer" of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2025 revenue: €3,967.1m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries
  • 1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 11,894 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
  • JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)
  • N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com
Join us on X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department, Clémentine Prat
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations, Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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