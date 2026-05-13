Regulatory News:

Kaleon S.p.A. (Euronext Growth Milan: KLN; Euronext Growth Paris: ALKLN), a company linked to the Borromeo family specializing in the management and enhancement of exceptional artistic, natural, and museum assets, is pleased to announce the upcoming broadcast of a reportage in Des Racines et des Ailes on France 3. The episode spotlights Isola Bella and Castelli di Cannero, jewels of Lake Maggiore, managed by Kaleon and united under the Terre Borromeo brand.

The program Des Racines et des Ailes, France 3's iconic cultural magazine show and one of France Télévisions' most-watched programs (with up to 5 million viewers), will feature the three historic sites of Terre Borromeo-Isola Bella, Isola Madre, and the Castelli di Cannero-in its new episode, "At the Heart of Italy's Great Lakes." The reportage will also be available on replay via the france.tv platform, airing Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:10 PM CEST

The reportage celebrates Kaleon's mission to responsibly conserve and promote cultural legacy for future generations. Owned by the Borromeo family for over 500 years and managed by Kaleon since 1983 (with Castelli di Cannero opening to the public in June 2025), Lake Maggiore sites, united under the Terre Borromeo brand illustrate excellence in sustainable heritage stewardship.

About Kaleon

Kaleon is a company founded in 1983 by the Borromeo family, specialising in the management, protection, and enhancement of major artistic, natural, and museum heritage assets. Its business model is innovative, separating asset ownership from asset management, thereby promoting an entrepreneurial approach to operations. The Company's core business, Terre Borromeo, is the brand that identifies the prestigious cultural and natural sites on Lake Maggiore linked to the Borromeo family, such as Isola Bella and Isola Madre in the Borromean Islands archipelago, the Pallavicino Park in Stresa, the Mottarone Park with its 500 hectares of forest, the Rocca di Angera on the Lombardy side in the province of Varese, and the Cannero Castles in Upper Verbano. With 225 employees and over 40 years of experience in the tourism sector, Kaleon positions itself as a pioneer in high-quality cultural tourism. In 2025, Kaleon welcomed more than one million visitors. In 2024, the Company reported revenues of €21.7 million, with an operating margin of approximately 25%. Following steady growth (2013-2024 CAGR of +11%), the Company now aims to expand its activities in Italy and internationally, offering authentic and sustainable cultural experiences for future generations.

For more informations: https://kaleon.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260513426338/en/

Contacts:

Kaleon S.p.A.

Giorgia Meretti

Communication Manager

g.meretti@kaleon.it

Tel: +39 338 672 7571

Kaleon S.p.A.

Dott. Alessandro Pedrazzini

Investor Relations Manager

investorrelations@kaleon.com

Tel: +39 338 937 7354

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/ Théo Martin

Investor Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 01 44 71 94 96

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau/Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

kaleon@newcap.eu

Tel: 33 01 44 71 94 98

Barabino Partners

Stefania Bassi

s.bassi@barabino.it

Tel: +39 335 628 2667

Carlotta Bernardi

c.bernardi@barabino.it

Tel: +39 333 947 7814

Virginia Bertè

v.berte@barabino.it

Tel: +39 342 978 7585