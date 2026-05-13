Amdocs Management Limited: Vodafone Ireland Goes Live with Amdocs Network Inventory to Drive Network Automation and Simplification

The inventory modernization will enhance operational efficiency and accelerate network planning, rollout, and assurance for Vodafone Ireland, ensuring future readiness while aligning with the broader strategic objectives of the Vodafone Group

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services for communications and media companies, announced today that Vodafone Ireland has successfully gone live with Amdocs' latest Network Inventory solution as part of its initiative to modernize, harmonize, and evolve its network operations. This collaboration has replaced Vodafone Ireland's legacy system with the latest version of the Amdocs Network Inventory, empowering the Irish service provider to accelerate and automate the planning, deployment, and assurance of its mobile network and drive operational efficiency across the organization.

Amdocs Network Inventory, a cornerstone in enabling agile and autonomous networks, will serve as the foundation for harmonizing Vodafone Ireland's inventory models and processes with those of other Vodafone Group countries across Europe. By standardizing and streamlining systems and best practices, Vodafone Ireland aims to reduce the total cost of ownership, streamline operations, and deliver an enhanced user experience powered by automation, federation, and an intuitive user interface.

Leveraging a proven 'develop-once-deploy-many' co-designed framework, Amdocs successfully delivered a high-impact project, harmonizing network operations and topology, in alignment with Vodafone Group's strategic network vision. In close collaboration with Vodafone Ireland and Vodafone Group teams, Amdocs modernized the existing inventory platform, executing a complex data migration and cleansing initiative with exceptional speed and precision.

This milestone reflects the strength of the partnership between Amdocs and Vodafone, as well as Amdocs' commitment to driving innovation and operational excellence across Vodafone's global network footprint.

"By moving to Amdocs' modern network inventory solution, we are strengthening our ability to plan, build, and manage our network more efficiently," said Sheila Kavanagh, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone Ireland. "This upgrade not only helps us deliver better service to our customers today, but also ensures we're well-prepared for tomorrow's connectivity demands."

"With service providers worldwide increasingly focused on autonomous networks, we're delighted to continue our collaboration with Vodafone Ireland as they progress through their network transformation journey," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "This go-live marks a key milestone in Vodafone's broader digital evolution, enabling greater automation, faster time to market, and seamless integration across group operations."

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 17, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vodafone-ireland-goes-live-with-amdocs-network-inventory-to-drive-1165779