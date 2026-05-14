

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TheM2 money stock in Japan was up 2.3 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 1,295.4 trillion yen.



That's up from 2.0 percent in March.



The M3 money stock added an annual 1.6 percent to 1,640.5 trillion yen, up from 1.4 percent in the previous month.



M1 rose 0.1 percent to 1,102.6 trillion yen after sinking 0.4 percent a month earlier.



The L money stock climbed an annual 2.8 percent for the second straight month, checking in at 2,282.6 trillion yen.



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