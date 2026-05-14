

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (REC.MI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR153.06 million, or EUR0.732 per share. This compares with EUR125.04 million, or EUR0.598 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to EUR713.42 million from EUR679.96 million last year.



Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR153.06 Mln. vs. EUR125.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.732 vs. EUR0.598 last year. -Revenue: EUR713.42 Mln vs. EUR679.96 Mln last year.



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