Robo.ai Inc.: Robo.ai Subsidiary Neurovia AI Launches NeuroStream Technology Platform to Build Physical AI Visual Data Infrastructure

DUBAI, UAE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), announced today that its wholly-owned AI data processing and compression technology subsidiary, Neurovia AI, has officially released its core technology platform, NeuroStream. Designed for the machine economy era, the platform utilizes a bitmap vectorization algorithm to provide high-fidelity, low-bandwidth, and low-power infrastructure support for the massive visual data generated by physical artificial intelligence. Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, detailed the platform's technical architecture and application cases.

To demonstrate the practical performance of NeuroStream, Neurovia AI has published comparative case studies on its official website (https://www.neuroviaai.ae/). According to internal testing, a 5.5GB 4K 60fps original video processed through NeuroStream can be compressed to a file size of 278MB, reducing storage space usage by approximately 95%.

These tests indicate that NeuroStream significantly reduces file size while fully retaining core visual information such as the original video's resolution and frame rate. This visually lossless characteristic ensures that the substantially compressed data continues to provide a clean and complete data source for subsequent machine vision and AI computations. This capability meets the strict data authenticity requirements of industrial, sovereign, and specific legal application scenarios, while also generating clear economic benefits for enterprises in terms of energy consumption, storage space, and processing latency.

Chief Technology Officer Mansoor noted that global unit data storage prices have increased approximately fourfold since 2026. According to industry estimates, every terabyte of data storage saved generates a direct economic benefit of $1,000 to $1,500 annually for an AI customer, in addition to indirect benefits related to transmission efficiency, energy consumption, data integrity, and security.

Through AI-native compression, intelligent visual optimization, and edge computing adaptation, NeuroStream converts traditional bitmap logic into a vectorized mathematical expression. This approach lowers transmission and storage costs while precisely preserving the critical visual information necessary for AI computation, offering an effective solution to rising storage expenses.

The platform provides native format compatibility with zero decompression usage costs, as processed images and videos maintain their original formats and can be directly accessed by systems without specific decompression software. This full compatibility with existing conventional video workflows substantially reduces system integration and friction costs for enterprises.

Furthermore, NeuroStream optimizes data quality and enhances machine vision recognition accuracy by intelligently improving the data signal-to-noise ratio during processing. This process aids in increasing the computational efficiency of AI algorithms and ensures that machines maintain high recognition accuracy on the compressed data.

Optimized for edge computing, the platform allows standard commercial devices to process hundreds of terabytes of data, facilitating deployment on resource-constrained sensors, drones, and mobile nodes. Furthermore, its independent offline operational capability ensures data privacy, meeting strict compliance standards for sensitive sectors including aerospace, medical imaging, and energy.

Neurovia plans to deploy NeuroStream across key sectors, including autonomous driving, robotics, and smart cities. By leveraging the expansion of global edge computing, the platform aims to reduce bandwidth requirements and data center energy consumption. This infrastructure is designed to facilitate efficient, real-time machine vision networks, supporting the broader commercialization of the machine economy.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI (www.neuroviaai.ae) provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations; for further details, please refer to the documents the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contacts

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: info@neuroviaai.ae

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.io

Website: www.roboai.io

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