

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY.PK) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY75.890 billion, or JPY55.53 per share. This compares with JPY92.112 billion, or JPY72.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY1.113 trillion from JPY1.058 trillion last year.



Bridgestone Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY75.890 Bln. vs. JPY92.112 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY55.53 vs. JPY72.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.113 Tn vs. JPY1.058 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 270.87 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.500 K



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