4basebio Plc - Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Board Changes

Richard Bungay appointed as CFO, bringing a strong track record in fundraising, M&A and partnering for listed and private companies, including two major exits and over $400m raised

Cambridge, UK, 14 May 2026 -4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), a specialist in synthetic DNA manufacturing and nucleic acids for next-generation therapeutics, announces the appointment of Richard Bungay as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from July 2026. Richard takes over the role from David Roth, who stepped down from the Board earlier this year and remained working with the Company over the orderly handover period.

Richard is an accomplished leader with over 30 years' senior finance and strategic experience within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, leading both public and private companies from research through all clinical phases, regulatory approval and commercialisation. He joins 4basebio from Sitala Bio Limited, a UK-based private biotech where he helped lead a strategic repositioning of the business, working closely with the CEO and board to raise a signficant Series A round and execute an in-licencing deal with Fosun Pharma for up to $670m.

Richard's prior roles include CEO and CFO at Diurnal Group plc, where he led its acquisition by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) in 2022 at a 147% one-day premium, CEO and CFO at Mereo Biopharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), where he helped in-license a portfolio from Novartis and subsequently completed its AIM IPO, and CFO at Verona Pharma (then listed on the London Stock Exchange, now a subsidiary of Merck & Co) where he helped recapitalise the company.

Earlier in his career Richard was the Director of Corporate Communications and Strategic Planning at Celltech Group plc, a London-listed FTSE-100/250 company where he helped execute its acquisition by UCB for £1.5bn.

Richard is currently a Non-executive Director of Chroma Therapeutics Ltd . He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte and has a First Class degree in Chemistry from Nottingham University.

Board Changes

Further to the above, Mr. Alexander Link, Non-executive Director and 2invest AG's Board appointee, and Mr. Alan Malus, Non-executive Director, have stepped down from the Board with effect from 31 May 2026 due to other professional commitments. Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, Non-executive Director and former CEO of the Company will take over Mr Link's role as the Board's appointee of 2invest AG. It is the intention that Mr. Cornel Chiriac, representing M&G, will replace Mr. Malus, subject to the completion of due diligence and regulatory approval. The Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Link and Mr. Malus for their contributions to the Board during their tenures.

Dr Amy Walker, Chief Executive Officer of 4basebio, said: "Richard has had a long and accomplished career in the industry, bringing significant experience with high growth public and private companies; we are thrilled that he has decided to join 4basebio. 4basebio is transitioning into a phase of accelerated commercial growth, and his strategic and financial expertise will be invaluable to support us on this journey. Richard's appointment completes the build out of the senior leadership team to help us scale our operations to meet the growing need for high quality synthetic DNA products for advanced therapies and personalised medicines."

Richard Bungay, Chief Financial Officer at 4basebio, added: "I've been following 4basebio's progress for several years and have been impressed by what the team has achieved in such a short time. I look forward to working with Amy and the wider team to support the Company's continued growth and help realise the growth potential of this exciting business as it seeks to establish a ledership position in the manufacturing of next-generation therapeutics."

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC +44 (0)12 2396 7943 Dr Amy Walker, CEO Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks RBC Capital Markets (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Kathryn Deegan / Matthew Coakes ICR Healthcare (Media and Investor Relations) +44 (0)203 707 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a Cambridge-based biotechnology company pioneering the use of synthetic DNA to enable next-generation therapeutics and vaccines. Through its proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis platform, 4basebio produces GMP-grade synthetic DNA and mRNA with superior speed, purity, and scalability, overcoming the limitations of plasmid-based systems. The company offers application-specific DNA constructs tailored to the diverse needs of gene therapies, genome editing, mRNA production, and DNA vaccines, helping partners accelerate proof-of-concept studies and reach clinical milestones more efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.

For more information, visit 4basebio.com .