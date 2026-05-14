Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Extension of Bond Maturity Date

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( " QBT " or " the Company ")

€3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond - Maturity Extension to Dec 2028

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Company has agreed with MC Strategy S.A. the sole Bondholder of the Company's €3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond ("Bond") issued in 2020 (as initially announced on 9 November 2020) and subsequently partially converted into QBT new ordinary shares for €1m on 7 July 2023, to further extend the maturity of the Bond from 15 December 2026 to 15 December 2028.

All other terms of the Bond, including the yield to maturity of 3%, remain unchanged.

The face value of the remaining Bond is €2.873m

-ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.