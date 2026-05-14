Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Extension of Bond Maturity Date
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14
14 May 2026
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( " QBT " or " the Company ")
€3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond - Maturity Extension to Dec 2028
Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Company has agreed with MC Strategy S.A. the sole Bondholder of the Company's €3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond ("Bond") issued in 2020 (as initially announced on 9 November 2020) and subsequently partially converted into QBT new ordinary shares for €1m on 7 July 2023, to further extend the maturity of the Bond from 15 December 2026 to 15 December 2028.
All other terms of the Bond, including the yield to maturity of 3%, remain unchanged.
The face value of the remaining Bond is €2.873m
-ends-
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.