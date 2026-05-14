

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - First Pacific Company Ltd. (FPAFY, FPAFF, 0142.HK) Thursday said that its first quarter net attributable income declined from a year ago, impacted by higher expenses. Revenues for the period, however, rose from the previous-year quarter.



The Hong Kong-based investment holding company reported net income attributable to equity holders of PLDT of 8.87 million Pesos or 40.98 pesos per share in the first quarter, lower than 9.06 million pesos or 41.71 pesos per share in the same period last year.



During the three months, revenue from contracts with customers, however, climbed to 56.51 million pesos from 55.28 million pesos in the prior-year quarter.



According to First Pacific, pre-tax income fell to 11.26 million pesos from 11.80 million pesos in the first quarter of 2025.



On the Hong Kong Exchange, 0142.HK is up 0.18 percent on Thursday's trading at HK$5.510.



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