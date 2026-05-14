

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (JHJ.F), a Japanese petroleum and metals conglomerate, on Thursday reported sharply higher full-year profit despite lower revenue, helped by improved operating performance and higher equity-method gains.



Profit before tax rose to 448.755 billion yen from 88.219 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit surged to 466.627 billion yen from 106.093 billion yen a year earlier.



Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method rose to 81.022 billion yen from 9.625 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit from continuing operations increased to 307.221 billion yen or 96 yen per share from 57.352 billion yen or 3.93 yen per share in the previous year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to 258.726 billion yen or 96.00 yen per share from 226.071 billion yen or 79.81 yen per share last year.



Revenue, however, declined 4.5% to 11.765 trillion yen from 12.322 trillion yen a year earlier.



For fiscal 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent is projected to jump 60.4% to 415 billion yen or 154.28 yen per share.



Revenue is forecast to grow 9.2% to 12.850 trillion yen.



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