Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a Canadian cannabis e-commerce and export platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive strategic supply agreement with a European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU-GMP") licensed cannabis processor based in Portugal.

The agreement establishes a long-term international commercialization framework through which Herbal Dispatch's Canadian cannabis products may be exported to the processor's EU-GMP-certified facility for processing, packaging and distribution into regulated European medical cannabis markets.

Initial export shipments have already been successfully completed and the parties are now positioned to scale international distribution volumes as market demand continues to expand and European import processes become increasingly streamlined.

Herbal Dispatch has established a growing international medical cannabis commercialization network spanning multiple regulated global markets including Australia, Portugal, Germany, Brazil, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, positioning the Company as an emerging participant within the global medical cannabis supply chain.

In January 2026 Herbal Dispatch announced the completion of a 298kg export of medical cannabis destined for Germany's medical cannabis market through Portugal, marking a significant milestone in the Company's international expansion strategy. Following the success of this shipment, HD expanded its relationship with the Portugal-based group into a broader strategic export partnership designed to support scalable long-term distribution opportunities into Germany and additional regulated international medical cannabis markets.

HD believes its Portugal-based export infrastructure and EU-GMP processing relationships provide the Company with a highly strategic gateway into the European medical cannabis market enabling efficient international commercialization, enhanced regulatory coordination, and scalable long-term export growth opportunities.

Leveraging EU-GMP Infrastructure

Through this exclusive partnership, Herbal Dispatch is advancing its entry into key European jurisdictions, including Germany, one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets globally. Germany's pharmacy-based distribution model, combined with ongoing regulatory reform, continues to drive increasing demand for high-quality, EU-GMP compliant cannabis products.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6253/297452_1fcd6147b467a9bc_001full.jpg

EU-GMP certified processing capacity in Europe remains constrained relative to demand, creating a structural bottleneck for companies seeking compliant access to these markets. By partnering with an established EU-GMP processor, Herbal Dispatch is able to leverage existing pharmaceutical-grade infrastructure, significantly reducing capital requirements while accelerating time to market.

In addition to dried cannabis flower, the Portuguese processor is capable of processing cannabis extracts and derivative products. This positions Herbal Dispatch to supply higher-value formats such as vape oils, hash, and other cannabis concentrates into regulated European markets, expanding both product breadth and margin profile.

Regulatory Tailwinds Accelerating Export Timelines

The Company also notes a near-term regulatory improvement in Portugal, with the transition to a digital import permit system for cannabis imports from Canada. This transition, expected to be implemented soon, is anticipated to reduce permit processing timelines from approximately six weeks to as little as seven business days. This development is expected to materially increase shipment velocity, improve working capital efficiency, and support the scaling of Herbal Dispatch's European export program.

"This relationship represents a meaningful step forward for our international strategy. Europe-particularly Germany-continues to be one of the most attractive medical cannabis markets globally, and this partnership provides a scalable pathway to participate in that growth," commented Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "With initial shipments now completed and permitting timelines expected to shorten materially, we believe we are entering a new phase where our European export business can operate in a more efficient and consistent manner."

The Company intends to build on this relationship to increase shipment frequency, expand into additional EU markets, and broaden its product portfolio over time. Herbal Dispatch will provide further updates as export activities continue to scale.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297452

Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.