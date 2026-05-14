

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEXON Co., Ltd. (7NX.F) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY57.225 billion, or JPY72.02 per share. This compares with JPY26.272 billion, or JPY32.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 33.6% to JPY152.234 billion from JPY113.934 billion last year.



NEXON Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY57.225 Bln. vs. JPY26.272 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY72.02 vs. JPY32.07 last year. -Revenue: JPY152.234 Bln vs. JPY113.934 Bln last year.



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