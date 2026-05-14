

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Meritz Financial Group (138040.KS) reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 666.97 billion Korean won, representing a 9.4 percent increase compared to 609.83 billion won in the same period of the previous year. Operating income totaled 854.83 billion won, up 18.4 percent year-over-year from 721.74 billion won.



First quarter sales reached 16.31 trillion Korean won, representing a 98.2 percent increase compared to 8.23 trillion won, last year.



Shares of Meritz Financial are trading at 1,10,100 Korean won, up 3.38%.



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