Scanfil Oyj: Iiris Heiskanen Appointed as New CFO of Scanfil

13.5.2026 20:00:42 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 13 May 2026 at 8.00 p.m. EEST

Iiris Heiskanen Appointed as New CFO of Scanfil

Iiris Heiskanen (MSc. in Economics & Business Administration) has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Scanfil plc, effective May 13, 2026. She joined Scanfil in early 2025, leading Group Reporting and Tax. Prior to this, Ms. Heiskanen served as CFO of Abloy Oy and held significant finance roles within the ASSA ABLOY Group.

"I am delighted to announce Iiris' appointment as the CFO of Scanfil," says Christophe Sut, CEO of Scanfil. "Her strong drive, profound understanding of accounting and finance, and high ambitions make her an ideal person for this role. Iiris has demonstrated her readiness to advance in her career and take on this new challenge as CFO of Scanfil. My congratulations go out to her on this significant appointment."



"I would also like to thank Kai for his contribution to Scanfil. He has been the driving force behind the modernization of Scanfil's finance function. Over the past 10 years, he has built the finance capabilities within Scanfil that now enable him to pass the baton to one of his colleagues. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors," says CEO Christophe Sut.

With this transition, Iiris Heiskanen replaces Kai Valo as a member of the Group Management Team.

Iiris Heiskanen's CV and photograph are attached.

Contacts

Christophe Sut, CEO, +46 721 51 75 02, christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää, Investor Relations and Communications Director, +358503782228, pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

About Scanfil Oyj

Scanfil plc is one of the biggest European electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies. The company serves global sector leaders in Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Cleantech, Industrial, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacturing, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and 16 production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com