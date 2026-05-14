

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) on Thursday reported higher EPRA earnings for fiscal 2026, mainly helped by increased rental income.



EPRA earnings increased to £382 million or 51.1p per share from £374 million or 50.1p per share.



Profit before tax attributable to shareholders of the parent, however, declined to £346 million from £393 million in the previous year.



Operating profit decreased to £465 million from £526 million a year earlier.



Net profit was £343 million or 45.9p per share, down from £396 million or 53.0p per share last year.



Gross rental income increased to £644 million from £624 million a year earlier.



Net rental income rose to £562 million from £552 million last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, British Land expects EPRA EPS to remain stable compared with fiscal 2026, in line with previous guidance, while like-for-like net rent is expected to grow about 3% to 5%.



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