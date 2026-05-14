

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (SUTNY) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY317.566 billion, or JPY451.56 per share. This compares with JPY257.635 billion, or JPY359.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to JPY2.983 trillion from JPY2.922 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY317.566 Bln. vs. JPY257.635 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY451.56 vs. JPY359.37 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.983 Tn vs. JPY2.922 Tn last year.



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