Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, "Battalion" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026.

Key Highlights

The Company ended the quarter with positive equity of $157.1 million. This provides further basis for the Company to attain compliance with NYSE listing requirements

Reduced net debt (gross debt less cash and reinvestment proceeds) to $108.3 million vs $180.2 million in Q4 2025

Divested West Quito Assets for net proceeds of $60.1 million, utilizing $45.6 million to repay amounts outstanding under our Term Loan

Executed a private placement to an institutional investor for purchase of common stock at $5.50 per share for total gross proceeds of $15.0 million

Converted 7,803 shares of preferred stock to 1.8 million common shares at a conversion price of $6.21 per share

Acquired 7,090 net acres and production directly adjacent to our Monument Draw asset for 485,000 shares of common stock

Generated first quarter 2026 sales volumes of 12,578 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (47% oil), an increase from 11,207 Boe/d in Q4 2025

Lease operating and workover expense per BOE reduced by ~24% vs Q4 2025

Continued strategic negotiations related to refinancing, a carried drilling venture, and infrastructure to place Monument Draw oil production on a pipeline rather than trucking to sales

"Cube" style development planned in additional proven benches to greatly expand inventory





Management Comments

The Company continues to make significant progress both operationally and strategically. Production volumes continue to benefit from the termination of the gas treating agreement and subsequent entry into a long-term treating agreement with a proven midstream partner. The sale of our West Quito Assets resulted in a substantial reduction of debt. The production impact of selling the assets was more than offset by increased flow in Monument Draw. Ongoing strategic negotiations should further improve the balance sheet, reduce operating costs and create outsized returns for our 2026 development plans.

"We continue to focus on improving our balance sheet and maximizing returns from our holdings in Monument Draw. Q1 2026 was an inflection point for the Company. The sale of our West Quito Assets transformed our leverage profile. Changing our gas midstream partner has been a gamechanger for the operational reliability of the Company. The team continued to improve field operations, lowering unit costs in all categories. Moving forward we are working to execute definitive documents for a refinancing, a carried drilling venture, and oil on pipe infrastructure. A refinancing will lower our cost to service debt as well as give additional flexibility for development of the asset base. The carried drilling deal will move the Company toward multiple bench "cube" style development that has been very successfully employed by offset operators. We expect to execute definitive documents and commence drilling in late Q2 2026. Transporting our crude to sales point via pipeline rather than trucking will both save money and reduce environmental exposure. This project is expected to come online in early Q3 2026 and save the Company up to $6 million annually. 2026 has been and continues to be a very exciting year for the Company," said Matt Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Battalion.

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter of 2026 were 12,578 Boe/d (47% oil) and $39.2 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 11,900 Boe/d (53% oil) and $47.5 million, respectively, during the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 is primarily attributable to a $9.73 decrease per Boe in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges) partially offset by an approximate 678 Boe/d increase in average daily production resulting from more consistent and reliable processing. Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized approximately 97% of the average NYMEX oil price during the first quarter of 2026. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2026.

Lease operating and workover expense was $9.82 per Boe in the first quarter of 2026 versus $11.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in lease operating and workover expense per Boe year-over-year is primarily the result of increased production and lower workover activity. Gathering and other expenses were $9.94 per Boe in the first quarter of 2026 versus $11.20 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in gathering and other expenses per Boe is primarily related to realized savings from capital projects and more reliable throughput resulting from entry into a long-term processing agreement with a publicly traded large-cap midstream provider in January 2026. General and administrative expenses were $3.76 per Boe in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $4.12 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2026 is primarily due to increased production. Excluding non-recurring charges, general and administrative expenses would have been $3.02 per Boe in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $3.01 per Boe in the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2026, the Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $64.8 million and a net loss of $3.72 per share available to common stockholders. The majority of this loss is due to unrealized non-cash derivative losses resulting from elevated oil prices at the end of the quarter. Unrealized derivative losses reflect the accounting remeasurement of the Company's derivative portfolio based on changes in the market value of contracts that remain open and do not represent current-period cash inflows or outflows. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported an adjusted diluted net loss available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2026 of $16.2 million or an adjusted diluted net loss of $0.93 per common share (see Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $10.0 million as compared to $15.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $162.5 million of term loan indebtedness outstanding and total liquidity made up of cash and cash equivalents and reinvestment proceeds of $54.3 million.

For additional details on liquidity, financial position, and recent developments, please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis included in Battalion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", "projects," "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings submitted by the Company to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Matthew B. Steele

Chief Executive Officer & Principal Financial Officer

832-538-0300

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil - 36,282 - 39,700 Natural gas (1,493 - 2,823 Natural gas liquids 4,273 4,862 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 39,062 47,385 Other 112 90 Total operating revenues 39,174 47,475 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,094 10,358 Workover and other 1,018 1,433 Taxes other than income 2,324 2,800 Gathering and other 11,250 12,000 General and administrative 4,260 4,413 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,362 13,080 Total operating expenses 41,308 44,084 (Loss) income from operations (2,134 - 3,391 Other (expenses) income: Net (loss) gain on derivative contracts (47,964 - 9,302 Interest expense and other (5,517 - (6,670 - Loss on extinguishment of debt (862 - - Total other (expenses) income (54,343 - 2,632 (Loss) income before income taxes (56,477 - 6,023 Income tax benefit (provision) - - Net (loss) income - (56,477 - - 6,023 Preferred dividends (8,331 - (11,820 - Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - (64,808 - - (5,797 - Net (loss) income per share of common stock available to common stockholders: Basic - (3.72 - - (0.35 - Diluted - (3.72 - - (0.35 - Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 17,415 16,457 Diluted 17,415 16,457

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 46,373 - 27,965 Accounts receivable, net 19,597 12,071 Assets from derivative contracts 7,434 16,145 Restricted cash 7,958 91 Prepaids and other 742 892 Total current assets 82,104 57,164 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 827,996 890,050 Unevaluated 54,334 48,025 Gross oil and natural gas properties 882,330 938,075 Less: accumulated depletion (560,069 - (547,982 - Net oil and natural gas properties 322,261 390,093 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,678 4,678 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,831 - (2,807 - Net other operating property and equipment 1,847 1,871 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 2,008 7,350 Operating lease right of use assets 660 840 Other assets 3,488 3,360 Total assets - 412,368 - 460,678 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 43,453 - 39,734 Liabilities from derivative contracts 24,612 633 Current portion of long-term debt 22,500 22,510 Operating lease liabilities 638 764 Total current liabilities 91,203 63,641 Long-term debt, net 135,882 180,955 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 10,597 1,692 Asset retirement obligations 17,514 20,837 Operating lease liabilities 53 104 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 138,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 - 226,241 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Redeemable convertible preferred stock: 130,197 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 221,185 - Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 20,541,563 and 16,456,563 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 265,405 240,202 Accumulated deficit (329,473 - (272,996 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 157,119 (32,792 - Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' equity - 412,368 - 460,678

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income - (56,477 - - 6,023 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,362 13,080 Stock-based compensation, net - (109 - Unrealized gain on derivative contracts 46,937 (11,828 - Amortization/accretion of financing related costs 348 395 Loss on extinguishment of debt 862 - Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 2,425 (560 - Other 2 53 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 6,459 7,054 Changes in working capital (4,354 - 5,677 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,105 12,731 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (3,613 - (19,800 - Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas assets 60,055 - Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures - (6 - Other (5 - (306 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 56,437 (20,112 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings - 63,000 Repayments of borrowings (45,635 - (26 - Debt issuance costs (657 - (1,737 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,025 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (32,267 - 61,237 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,275 53,856 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,056 19,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - 54,331 - 73,659

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 527 569 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,054 1,799 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 263 202 Total (MBoe) 1,132 1,071 Average daily production (Boe/d) 12,578 11,900 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) - 68.85 - 69.77 Natural gas (per Mcf) (0.73 - 1.57 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 16.25 24.07 Total per Boe 34.51 44.24 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) - (7.10 - - (7.00 - Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.32 0.81 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) - - Total per Boe (0.91 - (2.36 - Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) - 61.75 - 62.77 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.59 2.38 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 16.25 24.07 Total per Boe 33.60 41.88 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating - 8.92 - 9.67 Workover and other 0.90 1.34 Taxes other than income 2.05 2.61 Gathering and other 9.94 11.20 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 3.02 3.01 Depletion 10.68 11.83 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported - 3.76 - 4.12 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash - (0.04 - Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.74 - (1.07 - General and administrative, as adjusted(2) - 3.02 - 3.01 Total operating costs, as reported - 25.57 - 28.94 Total adjusting items (0.74 - (1.11 - Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) - 24.83 - 27.83

_________________________________ (2)

General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. (3)

Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

As Reported: Net (loss) income available to common stockholders - diluted (1) - (64,808 - - (5,797 - Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil - 49,808 - (5,544 - Natural gas (2,871 - (6,284 - Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 46,937 (11,828 - Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - - Non-recurring charges 835 1,149 Selected items, before income taxes 48,634 (10,679 - Income tax effect of selected items - - Selected items, net of tax 48,634 (10,679 - Net loss available to common stockholders, as adjusted (2) - (16,174 - - (16,476 - Diluted net (loss) income per common share, as reported - (3.72 - - (0.35 - Impact of selected items 2.79 (0.65 - Diluted net loss per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) - (0.93 - - (1.00 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 2,105 - 12,731 Changes in working capital 4,354 (5,677 - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 6,459 7,054 Cash components of selected items (1,590 - 1,709 Income tax effect of selected items - - Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) - 4,869 - 8,763

_________________________________ (1)

Amount reflects net (loss) income available to common stockholders on a diluted basis for earnings per share purposes as calculated using the two-class method of computing earnings per share which is further described in Note 14, Earnings Per Share in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. (2)

Net (loss) income per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. (3)

The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 17.4 and 16.5 million, respectively, due to the net (loss) income available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Net (loss) income, as reported - (56,477 - - 6,023 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 5,841 7,189 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,362 13,080 Stock-based compensation - 48 Interest income (324 - (579 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 862 - Unrealized gain on derivatives contracts 46,937 (11,828 - Non-recurring charges and other 835 1,149 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 10,036 - 15,082

_________________________________ (1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Net (loss) income, as reported - (56,477 - - 1,795 - (735 - - 4,796 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 5,841 6,987 7,318 7,341 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 12,362 11,603 13,522 13,939 Asset impairment - 1,072 - - Stock-based compensation - - - - Interest income (324 - (414 - (503 - (764 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 862 - - - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts 46,937 (9,313 - (1,044 - (7,248 - Non-recurring charges and other 835 1,631 324 73 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 10,036 - 13,361 - 18,882 - 18,137 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) - 60,416

_________________________________ (1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net (loss) income. This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net income (loss), as reported - 6,023 - (22,202 - - 21,628 - (105 - Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 7,189 6,135 6,873 7,610 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,080 14,155 12,533 13,213 Asset impairment - 18,511 - - Stock-based compensation 48 12 5 36 Interest income (579 - (278 - (509 - (634 - Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt - 7,489 - - Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives contracts (11,828 - 1,648 (28,091 - (4,434 - Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability - (761 - 41 (436 - Merger Termination Payment - (10,000 - - - Non-recurring charges and other 1,149 3,310 978 384 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 15,082 - 18,019 - 13,458 - 15,634 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) - 62,193