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WKN: A1H5MJ | ISIN: CA3565001086 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FH
Tradegate
14.05.26 | 09:27
10,930 Euro
+0,64 % +0,070
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,78510,93011:14
10,80510,93009:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 02:18 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Freehold Royalties Ltd.: Freehold Royalties Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) announced today that all nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 25, 2026 were elected as directors of Freehold at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the Meeting) held today. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Freehold's shareholders.

A replay of the Meeting is available on our website at the below link, under the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: https://freeholdroyalties.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

The results of the votes on the director nominees are as follows:

NomineeVotes For (%)Votes Withheld (%)
Gary R. Bugeaud98.10: 1.90:
Maureen E. Howe99.34: 0.66:
J. Douglas Kay76.95: 23.05:
Kimberley E. Lynch Proctor98.32: 1.68:
Valerie A. Mitchell98.19: 1.81:
Marvin. F. Romanow99.07: 0.93:
Mathieu M. Roy99.44: 0.56:
David M. Spyker99.56: 0.44:
Aidan M. Walsh98.93: 1.07:

KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditors of Freehold with 97.70% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Freehold's approach to executive compensation was approved by 95.54% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

For further information contact

Freehold Royalties Ltd.
Todd McBride, CPA, CMA
Investor Relations
t. 403.221.0833
e. tmcbride@freeholdroyalties.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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