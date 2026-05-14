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WKN: A40CM8 | ISIN: KYG3314S1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UD
Frankfurt
14.05.26 | 09:55
0,108 Euro
-3,57 % -0,004
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FANGZHOU INC Chart 1 Jahr
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FANGZHOU INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2026 05:24 Uhr
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Fangzhou Inc.: Fangzhou and Tenry Pharmaceutical Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Chronic Disease Care

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. ("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, and Shanghai Tenry Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Tenry Pharmaceutical") have entered into a strategic partnership at the 92nd PHARMCHINA in Shanghai, marking a significant step toward advancing AI-powered chronic disease management and broader support across the patient journey.

The partnership will combine technological innovation and operational expertise to build a more efficient and patient-centered chronic disease service model, supporting the industry's shift from a narrow focus supplying medication towards more comprehensive patient support.

Fangzhou and Tenry Pharmaceutical Forge Strategic Partnership

As part of the collaboration, Tenry Pharmaceutical's innovative GLP-1 therapy, Paidakang® (injectable vipeglutide), is expected to make its nationwide debut through Fangzhou's Internet hospital platform.

With years of experience in chronic disease management, Fangzhou has built an "AI+H2H (Hospital to Home)" intelligent healthcare model supported by a robust service ecosystem and advanced AI capabilities. Powered by its proprietary Xingshi Large Language Model, the Company is further strengthening its role as a trusted, long-term health service partner by applying tools such as AI Medication Assistant, AI Doctor Assistant and AI Health Manager to improve the quality and efficiency of chronic disease care.

As a key innovative therapy in Tenry Pharmaceutical's commercial portfolio, Paidakang® focuses on the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders, aiming to provide patients with a treatment option that combines efficacy, safety, and convenient dosing.

This strategic alliance brings together Fangzhou's AI-driven service capabilities and Tenry Pharmaceutical's innovative drug expertise to expand chronic disease management and full-cycle health management in metabolic diseases. By combining advanced digital tools with professional care, the partnership aims to make high-quality medical resources more accessible to patients nationwide and better support their long-term health management needs.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in the companies' shared commitment to advancing chronic disease management and supporting the Healthy China 2030 initiative. Going forward, both parties plan to deepen resource integration, broaden AI-powered applications and explore additional service scenarios under the "AI+Chronic Disease Service" model, delivering professional, accessible and long-term care support to patients across China.

About Paidakang (PB-119)

Paidakang (PB-119) was developed by PegBio Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 02565), targeting type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. In clinical studies, patients on the drug achieved sustained glycemic control over 52 weeks and a lower incidence of gastrointestinal side effects compared with other GLP-1 therapies. Beyond blood glucose control, Paidakang has also demonstrated potential broader benefits in improving insulin resistance and metabolic status, while offering a simplified dosing regimen that requires no titration. In March 2026, Tenry Pharmaceutical secured exclusive commercialization rights for Paidakang® in mainland China.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Xingwei Zhao
Associate Director of Public Relations
Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3ea81dc-4701-40e3-a0cd-505d016f2c8e


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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