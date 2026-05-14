Willamette Valley Vineyards Posts Results for Q1 2026

SALEM, Ore., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) (the "Company"), a leading Oregon producer of Pinot Noir, generated a loss per common share after preferred dividends of $0.24 and $0.26 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 respectively, a decrease of $0.02, for the three month period ended March 31, 2026 over the same three month period in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $8,256,153 and $7,541,583, respectively, an increase of $714,570, or 9.5%, in the current year period over the prior year period. This increase was caused by an increase in revenues from distributor sales of $797,678, being partly offset by a decrease in direct sales to consumers of $83,108 in the current year's three-month period over the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue from distributors was primarily attributed to higher case sales in the current year three-month period over the same period in the prior year. The decrease in direct sales to consumers was primarily the result of lower wine club and internet revenues.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $5,029,064 and $4,759,108, respectively, an increase of $269,956, or 5.7%, in the first quarter of 2026 over the same quarter in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in sales through distributors.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $5,706,858 and $5,629,086, respectively, an increase of $77,772, or 1.4%, in the current quarter over the same quarter in the prior year. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in selling expenses of $116,135, or 2.9% being partly offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses of $38,363, or 2.3% in the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $565,073 and $728,981, respectively, a decrease of $163,908 or 22.5%, in the first quarter of 2026 over the same quarter in the prior year. The decrease in net loss for the first quarter of 2026, compared to the comparable period in 2025, was primarily the result of higher case sales to distributors in 2026.

Jim Bernau, Founder and President of the Company "I believe this first quarter reflects the Company's aggressive response to the challenges in national distribution. Our new CEO Mike Osborn has beefed up the professional staff of our national sales team and promoted Brittany Galego of HR to lead operations, giving him more focused time with wholesalers."

For a complete discussion of the Company's financial condition and operating results for the first quarter 2026, see our Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. is headquartered at its Estate Vineyard near Salem, Oregon. The Company's common stock is traded on NASDAQ (WVVI).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, referred to as the "Securities Act", and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, referred to as the "Exchange Act". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business, and beliefs and assumptions made by management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates", "predicts," "potential," "should," or "will" or the negative thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to: availability of financing for growth, availability of adequate supply of high quality grapes, successful performance of internal operations, impact of competition, changes in wine broker or distributor relations or performance, impact of possible adverse weather conditions, impact of reduction in grape quality or supply due to disease or smoke from forest fires, changes in consumer spending, the reduction in consumer demand for premium wines, and the revenues or costs for any of our tasting rooms and restaurants exceeding our expectations. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic economic conditions.

Many of these risks as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following is the Company's Statement of Operations for the three months ended March, 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025:











Three months ended









March 31,









2026 2025













SALES, NET



$ 8,256,153 $ 7,541,583 COST OF SALES

3,227,089 2,782,475













GROSS PROFIT

5,029,064 4,759,108













OPERATING EXPENSES:





Sales and marketing 4,083,845 3,967,710

General and administrative 1,623,013 1,661,376



Total operating expenses 5,706,858 5,629,086













LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (677,794) (869,978)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)





Interest expense, net (287,313) (298,221)

Other income, net 206,620 142,476













LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (758,487) (1,025,723)













INCOME TAX BENEFIT 193,414 296,742













NET LOSS



(565,073) (728,981)













Accrued preferred stock dividends (606,071) (563,177)













LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (1,171,144) $ (1,292,158)













Loss per common share after preferred dividends,





basic and diluted $ (0.24) $ (0.26)













Weighted-average number of





common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 4,979,529 4,964,529















SOURCE Willamette Valley Vineyards