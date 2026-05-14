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WKN: A41V7V | ISIN: CNE1000079Y4 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
14.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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NOVOSENSE Expands SafeNovo Portfolio for Automotive Functional Safety Applications

NUREMBERG, Germany, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The shift toward electrified and intelligent vehicles is adding complexity to functional safety development across automotive applications such as powertrain, chassis, ADAS and automated driving. In this context, ISO 26262 has become the industry-wide standard framework for automotive functional safety development. To support these requirements, NOVOSENSE (688052.SH | 02676.HK) has established functional safety capabilities and continues to expand its SafeNovo portfolio.

For high-voltage powertrain systems, the NSI6911F isolated gate driver has achieved TÜV Rheinland ISO 26262 ASIL D. Designed for traction inverters, on-board chargers (OBCs) and DC-DC converters, it integrates up to 19A peak drive capability, ±150kV/µs CMTI, a 12-bit isolated ADC and protection features, helping improve switching robustness, localized sensing and safety integration in SiC and IGBT-based systems operating under high-frequency and high-dv/dt conditions.

Beyond powertrain, NOVOSENSE functional safety solutions support a broad range of automotive applications. The ASIL B NSUC1800 ultrasonic sensor interface supports DSI3-compatible architectures for UPA, APA and AVP systems, with flexible Chirp/FSK encoding, low-noise signal processing and integrated diagnostics. The ASIL B NSL21912/16/24FS linear LED driver family supports up to 24-channel control for tail lamps, turn indicators, brake lamps and ISD interactive lighting, with diagnostic and fail-safe functions. For chassis applications, the NSM41xx AMR wheel-speed sensor family is developed according to ASIL B(D) requirements, enabling precise wheel-speed detection for ABS, ESP and EPS systems.

NOVOSENSE has obtained the ISO 26262 ASIL D "Defined-Practiced" Functional Safety Management System certification, audited and issued by TÜV Rheinland. This certification reflects the company's robust framework that integrates management systems with engineering practices. Moreover, NOVOSENSE offers end-to-end capabilities, enabling it to deliver complete functional safety solutions that span both system and chip levels.

NOVOSENSE's automotive business also continued to scale in 2025, with approximately US$495 million in annual revenue and automotive contributing over 35%. Annual automotive chip shipments exceeded 750 million units, bringing cumulative shipments to more than 1.418 billion units. In Q1 2026, revenue reached approximately US$168 million, up 59.17% year on year.

At PCIM Europe 2026, NOVOSENSE will showcase application-driven analog and mixed-signal IC solutions. Visitors can also meet NOVOSENSE at SENSOR+TEST 2026 to explore its broader sensor portfolio, including magnetic, pressure, and temperature & humidity sensing solutions.

June 9-11, 2026 | Nuremberg, Germany
PCIM Europe: Hall 4A, Booth 119
SENSOR+TEST: Hall 1, Booth 534

For more information: www.novosns.com/en/news-details/2053051105748611072

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novosense-expands-safenovo-portfolio-for-automotive-functional-safety-applications-302772102.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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