Record levels of new members joined Prime during the event, reflecting the model's expanding appeal as a multi-product platform for a broader customer base.

Strategic expansion into non-flight categories, including rail and accommodation, drove a record Prime attachment rate across products, in line with established targets.

Highest-ever participation of industry partners for a May edition underscores the added value Prime delivers to providers reaching an exclusive and incremental group of travellers.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'eDO') (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced that its latest 'Prime Days' campaign has achieved record results for new member acquisition. This performance was notably driven by significant growth across new product segments, particularly rail and accommodation, and remains firmly in line with the Company's high-conviction growth plan and financial guidance.

The 15th edition of the event marked a milestone for new subscribers joining the programme through the compelling Prime Days offering. This record in Prime first-time bookings highlights how the platform is increasingly appealing to a broader base of customers who value a single, multi-product destination for all their travel needs. The success of these diversification efforts is further reflected in a record Prime attachment rate across all product categories during the event.

Performance data from Prime Days show that accommodation and rail products are growing as intended within the Prime ecosystem. This supports the Company's goal of increasing member lifetime value through a multi-product proposition and is consistent with the guidance for the fiscal year and the longer-term strategic objective to exceed 13 million members by 2030.

Prime Days are exclusive sales events designed to reward the loyalty of the Prime community with member-only deals offered in collaboration with global travel partners across flights, hotels, trains, and car rentals. This edition was particularly significant as it marked the highest participation to date of industry partners for a May edition. By partnering with Prime with special, member-only deals, global travel providers gain unique access to an incremental and closed group of travellers, boosting yields and visibility, proving that the Prime model is a winning proposition not just for its members, but also for the wider travel industry.

Frédéric Esclapez, Chief Marketing Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "The strong performance of these Prime Days confirms that our multi-product strategy is delivering according to plan. By expanding our reach across more travel categories, we are reinforcing our foundations for long-term growth as outlined in our strategic roadmap. Our members are increasingly viewing Prime as a comprehensive travel companion, and this diversification is key to maintaining our global leadership and providing consistent value to our shareholders and subscriber community."

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